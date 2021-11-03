Insecure executive producer and showrunner Prentice Penny is opening up about the struggles his mother is going through as a Black woman in a high position.

While making an appearance on the Clay Cane Show, the producer opened up about the onslaught of threats and racist comments that his mother, LA Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, has been subjected to while presiding over Britney Spears’ conservatorship case.

Penny shocked fans with the reveal that his mother is the presiding judge in the case earlier this year via Twitter.

Also: Judge Penny is my ACTUAL mother. I could’ve told Britney’s dad: She don’t play. https://t.co/TSMHsUzk6y — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) February 11, 2021

As you may know, pop icon Britney Spears has been embroiled in a legal battle for the better part of 2021. She’s been rallying to end her 13-year-long conservatorship, most specifically to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her primary conservator amid accusations that she is treated as a workhorse and has nearly zero control over her own comings, goings, or finances at age 39.

Spears has been backed by intense fan support, with multiple protests outside the Los Angeles courthouse and nationwide demanding that the courts #FreeBritney from the shackles of her conservatorship.

Judge Brenda Penny took the reigns on Spears’ case in 2016. However, with the heightened attention on Spears’ controversy over the past 9 months, her name has gotten heightened recognition in the media.

Unfortunately, that notoriety has led fans who have been displeased with Judge Penny’s decision-making in the case to inundate her with harm and death threats, racial slurs, foul language, and insults via social media. Thankfully, Penny indicates that his mother has been handling it in stride.

“My mom is a Black woman in America — she’s a tough lady,” Penny said.

“I don’t want to get into the weeds with [the threats and insults] because she is still over the case, so I would never want to say anything that would put her [position] in jeopardy.”

The vitriol has been so intense at times, that as PageSix reported back in August, the Los Angeles Sherriff’s Department had to begin monitoring the situation to ensure her physical safety. Fortunately, no tangible threats to her safety have surfaced.

“I’m just super proud of my mom and all she’s accomplished. I hate when something gets to be an excuse to be racist,” Penny said of his mother’s plight.

“That case has real issues and real things that are around it, no matter who the judge is,” he continued. “I think it’s sad that whomever would use it as an excuse to espouse racist names and ideas, feels sad and it feels unnecessary.”

“So for that, independent of the case, I just would think anybody would do that — it’s just not necessary.”

The heat on Judge Penny may be off sooner rather than later, as Jamie Spears just filed a motion on Tuesday asking the court to immediately terminate Britney Spears’ conservatorship once and for all – no conditions or strings attached.