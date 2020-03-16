Super sad news Power fans!

The highly anticipated spin-offs, Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, have halted production in New York City, according to Deadline, as the city fights the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The pause in production, which won’t affect the writers room, will reportedly last for a week if not more.

Although there was no premiere date set for Raising Kanan, a prequel starring Omar Epps that follow will the rise of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s character Kanan Stark; Ghost was slated to premiere this summer.

Depending on how long production will be delayed, fans may have to wait for the series that will center on Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) as the new head of the St. Patrick family after killing his father.

Because of a deal his mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton) made, Tariq was accepted as a freshman at the prestigious Stansfield. But even from the grave Ghost controls the St. Patrick family. His will clearly states that Tariq must get a four-year degree with a 3.5 GPA before he can actually get a coin of his inheritance.

Grammy-winning singer Mary J. Blige (Monet) and Grammy-winning rapper Clifford “Method Man” Smith (David McClean) have also joined the cast as a successful business owner and lawyer, respectively.

Twio other spin-offs that are still in the early stages of development include Power Book IV: Influence, which will follow Larenz Tate’s Rashad Tate as he pursues political power; and Power Book V: Force, which will see Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan moving on from his old life.