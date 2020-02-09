Starz Expands ‘Power’ Universe With Three More Spinoffs

Starz

Power showrunner Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson are set to executive produce three more Power spinoffs for Starz, expanding the shows universe to four new series along with the Mary J. Blige-led Power Book II: Ghost.

Deadline reports that Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence and Power Book V: Force will focus on familiar characters. Power Book III: Raising Kanan will follow the rise of Jackson’s character Kanan Stark. Influence will follow Larenz Tate’s Rashad Tate as he pursues political power. And Force will see Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan moving on from his old life.

The news of three additional spinoffs comes after it was confirmed last year that Mary J. Blige would lead Power Book II: Ghost, which recently added Method Man.

Starz boss Jeffrey Hirsch said Sunday, “In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time.”

“These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of Power‘s most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set Power in a class of its own,” he added.