The Power Of Prince: See The Entertainers Touched By His Genius

The innovative and enigmatic Prince has been regarded as one of the greatest musicians of all time. As a master of several instruments, he is credited with spearheading the “Minneapolis Sound” – a blend of funk rock with elements of synth-pop and new wave – along with releasing classic albums such as Prince, 1999, Purple Rain.
After winning the award for Best Original Song Score at the 1985 Oscars, Prince continued his rise to the top, recording what was perhaps his best body of work, Sign o’ the Times. In 1993, he made the decision to change his stage name to a symbol; a move that at the time many people didn’t understand, but in time became one of the most important facets of his legacy.
Throughout his time on this earth, Prince was persistent in showing artists and entertainers the importance of ownership – owning your name, owning your music, owning your career. It’s a struggle that many musicians of color still experience to this day, but things have gotten a bit better with the emergence of digital streaming services, which allows creators the opportunity to go direct to consumers. Over 6 years after his untimely passing, Prince is still an inspiration to not only people in the music industry, but businesspeople and entrepreneurs alike.
Outside of influencing a generation, the Minneapolis native was also pivotal to the success of several artists in his era and beyond. For 40 years, he lent a helping hand to many of his peers, and was pivotal in expanding the boundaries of artistry and musicianship. Acts such as Apollonia, Morris Day, Sheila E., Chaka Khan, and Vanity, all fell under Prince’s umbrella of creativity.
As we celebrate what would have been the 64th birthday of the legendary musician, let’s take a look at the many iconic singers, songwriters and producers that were associated with Prince, and who benefited from his tutelage.
01
Morris Day
Day is a composer, actor, and the lead singer of The Time. As a friend of Prince since high school, the two frequently collaborated, with Prince writing many of the songs for his successful singing group.
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images
02
Sheila E.
Before meeting Prince in 1977, she was already a seasoned singer and percussionist, playing with artists such as George Duke, Lionel Richie, Marvin Gaye, Herbie Hancock, and Diana Ross. After rising to prominence with her contributions on Prince’s Purple Rain album, Sheila released her debut The Glamorous Life, which received several award nominations. She would go on to become a staple in Black culture.
Monica Morgan. Contributor
03
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis
The former keyboardist and bassist (respectively) for Morris Day and The Time, they came together to form a legendary production duo, creating music for acts such as Alexander O’Neal, Janet Jackson, Patti LaBelle, New Edition, Michael Jackson, Boys II Men, Usher, and many more.
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
04
Vanity
In the 1980s, her and Prince were linked romantically, and made music together as well. After her tenure as the lead singer for the group Vanity 6, Vanity embarked on a solo career, releasing two albums – Wild Animal and Skin on Skin. She also appeared in films such as The Last Dragon, 52 Pick-Up, and Action Jackson.
Photo by Ron Wolfson/WireImage
05
Chaka Khan
Before she collaborated with Prince in the 80s and 90s, Khan was already an established artist in the music industry. Her Grammy Award-winning song “I Feel for You” was a cover of Prince’s song of the same name. Her 1998 album Come 2 My House was produced by Prince, and he also wrote several songs on it.
Photo by Derek White/Getty Images
06
Apollonia
Patricia Apollonia Kotero was the lead singer of the group Apollonia 6, as well as the co-star of the 1984 film Purple Rain. Prince wrote and produced on the album Apollonia 6, and helped to brighten Apollonia’s star with his fame, critical acclaim, and commercial influence.