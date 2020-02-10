Now that Power has ended and fans know who killed James “Ghost” St. Patrick, show creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp just dropped the very first look of Power Book II: Ghost.

Okay, wait. Spoilers are ahead!

Ghost follows young Tariq as the new head of the St. Patrick family after killing his father. Because of a deal his mother, Tasha, made, Tariq got accepted as a freshman at the prestigious Stansfield. But even from the grave Ghost controls the St. Patrick family. His will clearly states that Tariq must get a four-year degree with a 3.5 GPA before he can actually get a coin of his inheritance.

In the sequel’s first look, Tariq is challenged with shedding his father’s legacy and saving his family, now that his mother took the bed for murdering Ghost.

Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq) and Naturi Naughton (Tasha) reprise their roles, and fans can also expect to see Quincy Tyler Bernstine (defense attorney Tameika Washington) and Gianni Paolo (Brayden, Tariq’s dormmate) back in the big, rich town too.

Grammy-winning singer Mary J. Blige (Monet) and Grammy-winning rapper Clifford “Method Man” Smith (David McClean) have also joined the cast as a successful business owner and lawyer, respectively.

Although Starz hasn’t revealed much about Blige and Method Man’s characters, McClean is a “brilliant, ethically challenged attorney” and Monet doesn’t play when it comes to her money, a press release revealed.

Power Book II: Ghost is set to premiere this summer.

Three other spin-offs include Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which will follow the rise of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s character Kanan Stark; Power Book IV: Influence, which will follow Larenz Tate’s Rashad Tate as he pursues political power; and Power Book V: Force, which will see Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan moving on from his old life.

We’re so ready!