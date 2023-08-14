OWN Launches Season Two Of Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins’ Podcast ‘Trials To Triumphs’

Courtesy of Subject

Today, OWN Podcasts announces the upcoming launch of the second season of Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins’ podcast series, Trials to Triumphs.

The first episode features Ari Lennox in a candid conversation recorded during the 2023 ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans. In this discussion, the Washington, DC native addresses the controversy and her recent apology from remarks she made on social media in 2021.

In addition to Lennox, guests on Ashley’s podcast will include Kelly Rowland, Robin Thede, Michelle Williams, Amber Riley, Danielle Brooks, Estelle and more, as they all delve deeper into life’s transformative moments, building upon the success of last season. Trials to Triumphs will continue to be a true coming together of women as they share wisdom for people to carry with them for the rest of their lives, and to create a safe space for guests and listeners to feel seen, motivated, and be encouraged to pursue the lives we all imagine for ourselves.

Caption: Live Taping of Season 2, Episode 1 of Trials To Triumphs with guest Ari Lennox and Host Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins

“At times, life for me has been made sweeter and I’ve found the strength to go on through the stories and major life-changing moments that have been shared with me by people I love and admire,” Featherson-Jenkins said. “ I have always felt that empathy and education are two of life’s best teachers.”

OWN’s Trials To Triumphs will deliver hope, inspiration and plenty of laughs to listeners worldwide. In these intimate and revealing conversations, Ashley and her guests will unpack moments that remained hidden from the public as guests worked to become who they are today. After each episode, listeners will feel inspired and empowered to keep going, no matter where they are in life.