6 Times Beyoncé Honored HBCUs

Beyoncé has been showing love to HBCUs for decades.

The most recent instance was in September 2021, when Tiffany & Co. announced they would be donating $2M in scholarship funding to Historically Black Colleges and Universities in collaboration with Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The couple, operating through their respective foundations (The Shawn Carter Foundation and BeyGOOD), will grant funding to the following schools: Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Central State University in Ohio.

The month prior, The Carters officially revealed the partnership with a series of photos.

“We would like to thank the Shawn Carter Foundation, BeyGOOD, The Carters and the Tiffany & Co. family for including Lincoln University in this amazing gift,” said Dr. Brenda A. Allen, President, Lincoln University in a press release. “Over the years, we have developed a wonderful partnership being a part of The Shawn Carter Foundation HBCU Bus Tour. Lincoln has placed a high priority on supporting the arts and humanities on our campus. Providing financial support for students pursuing these majors enhances their ability to more fully engage their studies.”

The scholarship funding is just the latest instance of Beyoncé is continuing her dedication to HBCUs.

In 2018 she headlined Coachella, making her the first Black woman to do so, and was sure to honor Historically Black Colleges. The result was a series of references, including Greek life, marching bands and step teams, celebrating the unique culture the schools offer.

For the performance, the singer’s team recruited DRUMLine Live CEO Don Roberts, a band director who was a consultant for the 2005 film Drumline, and he helped put together a talented crew of HBCU musicians. Roberts revealed to Andscape that after the fact, he realized the impact the project had.

“I’ve done movies. I’ve worked with pretty big-name people and it’s hard to overwhelm me with something spectacular, but I knew this was a different level after the event,” Roberts said. “The internet went crazy, everybody’s phones were blowing up. I had every major outlet from CNN to local radio stations blowing my phone up. I said, ‘Wow, we just made history.’

Since putting the onus on HBCUs, Beyoncé has dedicated multiple initiatives that will directly benefit the schools. But her passion for HBCUs didn’t start, or end, with the historic, career-defining set.

Keep scrolling to see 6 times Beyonce showed love to HBCUs.

01 The “Bug A Boo” Remix Video 02 Beychella 03 Peleton Partnership As revealed exclusively by ESSENCE, in 2020, Beyoncé partnered with workout brand Peleton. As a part of the collaboration, 10 HBCUs were given free digital memberships. This provided access to fitness classes that could be used with our without Peleton equipment. 04 Homecoming Scholars Award Program In April 2018, Beyoncé’s BeyGood announced that four schools — Xavier, Wilberforce, Tuskegee, and Bethune-Cookman — were to be bestowed the new award. One student from each school would receive a $25,000 for the 2018-2019 academic school year. 05 Advance Screenings of ‘Homecoming’ True to the spirit of the performance, Beyoncé granted Spelman College, Howard University, and Texas Southern University the opportunity to watch ‘Homecoming’ ahead of its exclusive release on Netflix. 06 Beyoncé x Balmain Honor Sororities Recreating costume pieces from her Coachella set, Beyoncé connected with Balmain to produce yellow and pink sorority-style sweatshirts and a black tee. The proceeds from the mini-collection were donated to the United Negro College Fund.