Watch The Official Trailer For ‘The Underdoggs’

Courtesy Amazon Prime

The Underdoggs is a story of redemption. When a has-been ex-professional football player Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings (played by Snoop Dogg) has a fall from glory, he is sentenced to a bout of community service. To fulfill his sentence, Jennings ends up coaching a pee-wee football team dubbed the Underdoggs in his hometown of Long Beach, California.

Coaching the team, he takes the opportunity as a way to rebuild his tarnished, spoiled athlete image. While Jaycen endeavors to elevate the Underdoggs from their rough beginnings into champions, he rekindles connections with his past, including a former flame and some ex-teammates, and rediscovers his passion for the game.

This hilarious and heartfelt film, penned by the talented duo of Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis is filled with comedic relief with appearances from comedians Mike Epps and George Lopez, not to mention a Kandi Burrus-Tucker cameo. The production includes Kenya Barris on the production team.

Watch the official trailer below. The Underdoggs will be available to stream on Amazon Prime January 26.