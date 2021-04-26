This Year’s Official Oscar Portraits Were Captured By 23-Year-Old Black Photographer Quil Lemons

Instagram

By pushing back the Oscars to April 25, from its usual date in February, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was able to retain many of the features that make the annual award show so special, despite COVID. Last night we got red carpet fashion, emotional speeches, and, most important, we got to see people together in one room. At the end of the night, the Academy, in partnership with Vanity Fair, also released the images from its official portrait studio.

This year’s presenters and winners were captured by Quil Lemons. The 23-year-old Black photographer captured both the regalness and the playful side of many of the A-listers, bringing fun and fantasy to the experience which has come to be one of the elements fans look forward to most each year.

Check out the Black stars captured by Lemons for the Vanity Fair Instagram Portrait Studio below.