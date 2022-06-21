The Obamas’ Media Company Higher Ground Inks First Look Production Deal With Audible

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Today, Audible, Inc. announced a first-look production deal with President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s media company, Higher Ground.

This exclusive, worldwide, multi-project, multi-year partnership is a direct reflection of Higher Ground’s commitment to promote diversity, and to tell meaningful and entertaining stories in an audio format.

“For so long we have been inspired by the Obamas. Their passion, curatorial style and ingenuity is reflected in the content they have created across all mediums, as well as the talented team they have assembled at Higher Ground,” stated said Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios. “We are beyond thrilled to collaborate on audio-first original content that highlights their profoundly unique content and vision.”

“We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell at Higher Ground, and there’s no one we’d rather write our next chapter with than Audible,” said Michelle Obama. “Together, we will keep striving to tell compelling, provocative, and soulful stories—while doing everything we can to make sure they reach the folks who need to hear them.”

The Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning media company Higher Ground has produced high quality content since its creation in 2018. Their list of popular podcasts includes The Big Hit Show, hosted by Alex Pappademas; Tell Them, I Am, a podcast collection of stories from Muslim voices; Renegades: Born in the USA, a series of conversations between President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen; The Michelle Obama Podcast, and The Sum of Us podcast.

“At Higher Ground, we have always sought to lift up voices that deserve to be heard — and Audible is invested in realizing that vision alongside us,” said President Obama. “I’m looking forward to partnering with them to tell stories that not only entertain but also inspire.”

Audible, Inc., is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, and features includes more than 700,000 audio programs from leading audiobook publishers, broadcasters, entertainers, magazine and newspaper publishers, and business information providers.

“Audible has found a perfect pairing in our new collaboration with Higher Ground,” Rachel Ghiazza, Audible’s EVP and Head of US Content said in a statement. “Our employees and millions of our listeners have already traveled to the south side of Chicago with Michelle Obama in Becoming, and to the Oval Office with Barack Obama in A Promised Land.”

She continued: “We’re honored to now develop original work with the Higher Ground team, bringing listeners to new uncharted territories, and expanding their imaginations and awareness – a goal at the heart of all Audible content.”

Don Katz, Audible’s Founder and Executive Chairman, spoke glowingly of the Obamas, and applauded the importance of their presence on the platform, as well as their unique vision when it comes to creating and producing shows.

“We have long recognized President and Mrs. Obama’s historic capacity to captivate,” he said. “We are thrilled to welcome two of the most profound voices of moral and intellectual leadership of our times into the Audible fold, and to be able to elevate President and Mrs. Obama’s singular ability to provide hope and uplifting guidance—needed now more than ever—through their voices.”

“For so long we have been inspired by the Obamas,” Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios added. “Their passion, curatorial style and ingenuity is reflected in the content they have created across all mediums, as well as the talented team they have assembled at Higher Ground. We are beyond thrilled to collaborate on audio-first original content that highlights their profoundly unique content and vision.”