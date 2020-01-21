David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that we can expect another major performance during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

John Legend, Kirk Franklin, YG, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and DJ Khaled will pay tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle during the event, being held later this month.

Grammy Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich said in a statement that the tribute it a moment to “celebrate Nipsey’s life” on music’s biggest night.

“An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large. There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come,” he said. “We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

Hussle is also nominated posthumously for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Racks In The Middle” and “Higher,” his collaboration with John Legend and Khaled.

Other performances we can expect include H.E.R., Lizzo, RUN DMC, Tyler, The Creator and our uncle, Charlie Wilson.

The Grammys, hosted by Alicia Keys, airs Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

