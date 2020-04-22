Niles Fitch To Play First Black Live Action Disney Prince

Niles Fitch is lending his dazzling smile to Disney. The This Is Us star will play the first Black live-action prince in Disney history.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Fitch will be playing Tuma, a “charismatic and self-centered” young prince in the Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, set to stream on Disney+ later this year.

The family friendly sci-fi film follows a crew of teens ,who inherit the danger and responsibility of monarchy without the crowns.

Fitch will be playing opposite Peyton Elizabeth Lee, who embodies Sam the reluctant princess as she introduces us to the secret society.

The 18-year-old actor shared his excitement about the role on social media.

“Welcome Disney’s first Black prince,” he wrote in a caption.

Fitch is best known for playing the younger version of Sterling K. Brown’s character Randall on This Is Us. Brown expressed surprise that his co-star was able to fit in filming his Disney+ project with the demands of the hit NBC TV series.

“When did you squeeze this in, Slim?! #Werk,” wrote Brown in a comment on Fitch’s Instagram page.

“YOU gave me the blueprint,” Fitch replied.

We love to see it. Congratulations!