Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Deliver Food With Project Angel Food

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have stepped away from their official duties but that doesn’t mean they’re done caring for the people.
Since they arrived in Los Angeles, California from Canada, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been working on charitable projects throughout their new city without any fanfare.
According to a source, they partnered with Project Angel Food, a non-profit that provides free food to people too ill to shop and cook for themselves, and delivered a nutritious meal to a very surprised recipient. Black Noir NYC reported that a Los Angeles woman struggling with food insecurity was shocked to find the royal couple standing on her doorstep delivering her meal for the day. The woman reportedly described Markle and Prince Harry as “very kind and down to earth.”
Project Angel Food serves all of Los Angeles County and ensures the safe distribution of 12,000 free meals to 1,400 people affected by life threatening illnesses.
Earlier this year, the couple announced their plans to be financially independent and focus on their family. They officially stepped down from their positions as working members of the royal family on March 31.
Markle’s first step back into Hollywood is already streaming on DisneyPlus. She’s narrating the documentary Elephant, available now.