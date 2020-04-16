Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Deliver Food With Project Angel Food

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have stepped away from their official duties but that doesn’t mean they’re done caring for the people.

Since they arrived in Los Angeles, California from Canada, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been working on charitable projects throughout their new city without any fanfare.

According to a source, they partnered with Project Angel Food, a non-profit that provides free food to people too ill to shop and cook for themselves, and delivered a nutritious meal to a very surprised recipient. Black Noir NYC reported that a Los Angeles woman struggling with food insecurity was shocked to find the royal couple standing on her doorstep delivering her meal for the day. The woman reportedly described Markle and Prince Harry as “very kind and down to earth.”

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images)

Project Angel Food serves all of Los Angeles County and ensures the safe distribution of 12,000 free meals to 1,400 people affected by life threatening illnesses.

Earlier this year, the couple announced their plans to be financially independent and focus on their family. They officially stepped down from their positions as working members of the royal family on March 31.

Markle’s first step back into Hollywood is already streaming on DisneyPlus. She’s narrating the documentary Elephant, available now.