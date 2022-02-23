Birthday Queen Niecy Nash Is 52 And Fabulous!

Birthday wishes are in order for actress, host, and comedian Niecy Nash! The TV maven turns 52 today, and is looking and living better than ever.

From Reno 911 to Claws, from the fun classic Clean House to the heart-wrenching When they See Us, Nash has brought hilarity and emotion with bite and beauty to our screens for the past two decades, with no sign of slowing down any time soon.

Her flawless comedic timing and delivery and her ability to bring authenticity to any role she embodies keep her highly sought after in Hollywood. Her timeless beauty and boldly-showcased curves make her a red carpet staple, and her warm, welcoming energy makes her everyone’s favorited friend-in-their-head.

As Mrs. Carol Denise Betts celebrates another happy healthy year on the planet living comfortably in her purpose and her truth, let’s celebrate her with a few shots of some of her most fabulous looks over the last few years.