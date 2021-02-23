Loading the player…

Actress, host, and comedian Niecy Nash has been making audiences laugh for more than two decades and seemingly doesn’t plan on slowing down one bit. The California native has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy for her outstanding work and has been the recipient of countless other awards and well-deserved recognition, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The multi-faceted entertainer, who’s also a producer and model, turns 51 today, and in celebration, we’re taking a look at the roles that made us crown her in adoration.