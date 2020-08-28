Comedian and Nailed It host Nicole Byer has been tapped to host the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards this year.

The Television Academy announced Thursday that the comedian, actor, writer, and podcaster will host the five night ceremony slated to air virtually on September 14.

The comedian celebrated the news by taking to Instagram to share the news with her followers. In a caption she wrote, “Isn’t that fun and nice. Truly what a treat!”

Byer will be joined on the virtual stage by a number of celebrity presenters, including Issa Rae, Laverne Cox, Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, P Valley’s Brandee Evans and Woke star Lamorne Morris.

The awards will stream for four straight nights on emmys.com and will conclude with a grand finale airing on FXX at 8 p.m. ET/PT on September 19.

Byer is hot right now, becoming the first Black woman to receive an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program category back in July. The nod, for her Netflix series Nailed It!, was her first.

Her first book #VERYFAT #VERYBRAVE: The Fat Girl’s Guide to Being #Brave and Not a Dejected, Melancholy, Down-in-the-Dumps Weeping Fat Girl in a Bikini was released a month before.

While the comedian isn’t on our small screens, she’s chronicling her romantic misadventures, while breaking stereotypes about plus-size sexuality on her podcast Why Won’t You Date Me? She also offers hysterical advice with her bestie on the podcast, Best Friends.