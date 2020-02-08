Nicki Minaj Is Still The Queen On Fiery New Single ‘Yikes’

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard

Nicki Minaj has returned with her first single of 2020, “Yikes.”

The fiery new track is a reminder that Minaj is “the f–king queen.” The rapper teased the track earlier during a Pollstar Live event in Los Angeles, confirming that the single is just a promo release ahead of the first official single from her upcoming project.

Minaj also hinted at touring following the release of her fifth studio album, telling fans she’s “excited to go back on the road.”

Moses Sumney – “Cut Me”

The release of part one of Moses Sumney’s græ—it arrives February 21—is just around the corner and ahead of his new album the singer has dropped “Cut Me.”

The new track comes after the release of previous singles “Me in 20 Years” and “Virile.” The second half of græ is expected to drop in May.

Meek Mill ft. Justin Timberlake – “Believe”

Meek Mill has teamed up with Justin Timberlake for a triumphant new song “Believe.”

Mill and Timberlake star in the dramatic video, which takes viewers into the lives of an incarcerated man and female boxer as they struggle to achieve their dreams.

Kamaiyah ft. Trina – “Set It Up”

Oakland rapper Kamaiyah has tapped Miami’s Trina for new single “Set It Up.”

The track comes hot on the heels of the announcement of Kamaiyah’s forthcoming mixtape Got It Made. The video for “Set It Up” sees Kamaiyah and Trina holding men for ransom, causing chaos in the city, and battling anyone who gets in their way.

Victoria Monét – “Moment”

Victoria Monét’s steamy new slow jam “Moment” is certainly a moment.

The track arrived Thursday along with an interview between the singer and Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. The singer told Lowe that “Moment” was the first single she completed for her upcoming project.

She also opened up about how coming out as bisexual has made her more comfortable and vulnerable in her music, “Before, I felt like I had to cater to what society would feel like is correct by using pronouns like ‘he’ or ‘him’ in music. [Now] I feel like I can either not use them or say ‘she’ or ‘her’. I feel a little bit more comfortable expressing that. And I’ve had the conversations with family, so it goes deeper than just music too, just feeling comfortable in my own skin.”

Dej Loaf – “Bubbly”

Dej Loaf is back with new single “Bubbly.”

The rapper was pretty quiet throughout 2019 but it seems she’s ready to steal the spotlight in 2020. “Bubbly” sees Loaf rapping melodically about partying with girls who “love my energy” and hustling to the top.

Loaf is set to deliver new music soon, Sell Sole II, the follow-up to her breakout mixtape Sell Sole.