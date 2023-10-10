See The Beauty Of Black Sisterhood In New ‘The Color Purple’ Trailer

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Today, Warner Bros. Pictures released the trailer to The Color Purple. This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule, and is produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

Based on Alice Walker’s novel of the same name, this upcoming film is a story of love, perseverance, and the decades-long tale of one woman’s journey to independence. Celie – played by Fantasia Barrino – faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.

Alongside Barrino in her major motion picture debut, The Color Purple stars Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson, SAG Award winner and Tony Award nominee Danielle Brooks, Tony nominee and Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo, Tony Award nominee Corey Hawkins, Oscar and Grammy-winning artist H.E.R., Grammy nominee Halle Bailey, and Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

The Color Purple will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in theaters in North America on December 25, 2023 and internationally beginning 18 January 2024.

Take a look at the official trailer below.