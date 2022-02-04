New Music This Week: Koffee, 2 Chainz, Saba And More

Ah, February. The month where we celebrate love, as well as the contributions that people of color have made in this country (and around the world for that matter), it’s only right that we also highlight some of the great music that was put out recently.

This week, 2 Chainz drops off his seventh studio album Dope Don’t Sell Itself, Yo Gotti releases the tenth installment of this popular Cocaine Muzik series, and Saba finally gives listeners the follow-up to 2018’s CARE FOR ME, entitled Few Good Things. Our list of new music also includes songs from LightSkinKeisha, a collaborative project from Smoke DZA & Real Bad Man, a new single from YG, and more.

Check out this week’s roundup of new releases below.

01 2 Chainz – ‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself’ Today, your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper 2 Chainz releases the highly anticipated Dope Don’t Sell Itself. The 12-track album features Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Roddy Ricch, Swae Lee, NBA YoungBoy and more. Stream the project HERE 02 YG – “Scared Money” Ft. Moneybagg Yo & J. Cole YG links up with Moneybagg Yo and J. Cole for the new single “Scared Money.” Both Cole and Moneybagg Yo have been highly visible lately, so let’s hope this new collaboration adds to their string of amazing features. Watch the video HERE 03 Saba – ‘Few Good Things’ Nearly four years following the release of his critically acclaimed 2018 album CARE FOR ME, the independent Chicago rapper-producer Saba has released his long-awaited third studio album, Few Good Things. Check it out HERE 04 Yo Gotti – ‘CM10’ [Side A] Memphis rapper Yo Gotti drops the tenth installment of his Cocaine Muzik mixtape series today. The double disc – one side titled Free and the other Game – is supposed to be the last one in the CM series. Listen to Side A HERE 05 Yo Gotti – ‘CM10’ [Side B] Memphis rapper Yo Gotti drops the tenth installment of his Cocaine Muzik mixtape series today. The double disc – one side titled Free and the other Game – is supposed to be the last one in the CM series. Listen to Side B HERE 06 LightSkinKeisha – “Pop Sh*t Queen” In between filming Power Book II: Ghost, LightSkinKeisha still finds the time to hone the craft that made her famous. She releases her new single this week, entitled “Pop Sh*t Queen.” Watch the video HERE 07 Smoke DZA & Real Bad Man – ‘Mood Swings’ Smoke DZA teams up with producer Real Bad Man to unveil their collaborative effort Mood Swings. The new seven track project is entirely produced by Real Bad Man and also includes features from Flee Lord, OT The Real, Knowledge The Pirate and Remy Banks. Listen to it HERE 08 Koffee – “Pull Up” Ahead of her long-awaited debut album slated for release on March 25, the 21-year-old reggae and dancehall artist Koffee shares her latest single “Pull Up.” Listen to the song HERE , along with the accompanying visuals HERE 09 BRS Kash – “Spend It” HERE. Today, RIAA-certified Atlanta rapper/singer, BRS Kash shares the vibrant video for his playful track “Spend It”. Watch the visuals 10 BIG30 – “Protest” Fresh off the release of his debut project, BIG30 puts out his first new music this year with “Protest.” The track, which pays tribute to Pooh Shiesty, alongside an official music video also out today. Listen to the song HERE , and you can also check out the visuals HERE