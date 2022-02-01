7 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas For Foodie Bae

We’re officially in the season of love, and while we have a feeling that you’ll wait until the last minute to find your sweetie (or BFF) a gift for Valentine’s Day, we have some ideas to help you get them something unique if they are a lover of all things food and drink. From a cocktail maker that creates bar-worthy drinks with the push of a button to portable grills and blenders, help your special someone snack, drink and eat well all year long.
01
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender
Help your fave who loves a smoothie make them outside the confines of the kitchen with this convenient, powerful and easy-to-clean portable blender.
02
Bartesian Cocktail Maker
Win the holiday by a landslide when you bring home a cocktail maker (move over coffee machines!) that can make cocktail lounge quality drinks at the push of a button.
03
Hurom HP Personal Slow Juicer
If your boo has wellness goals they’re trying to reach past January, splurge on this high quality juicer from Hurom — which just so happens to come in a holiday-friendly pink!
04
Nostalgia Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S’mores Maker
For that special someone with a sweet tooth, make Valentine’s Day extra fancy with this indoor s’more maker. It has four compartment trays to hold all the ingredients, as well as roasting forks and a flameless heater to toast marshmallow and melt chocolate just right.
05
CRUXGG 2-in-1 Smokeless Indoor Ceramic Nonstick Grill & Griddle
If bae is a grillmaster (or that’s just what he likes to tell everybody), gift him a smokeless indoor grill from this collaboration between Crux and Ghetto Gastro that will allow him to show and prove all year long.
06
Dash Love Mini Wafflemaker
Take XOXO to the next level by imprinting it on waffles! This one’s for the chicken and waffle bae who can eat the dish at any time of day or night.
07
Stasher Sandwich Bag
Help your beloved pack up all the snacks for the day in way that’s eco-conscious and cute. And you can’t beat a colorful bag that can be thrown, when needed, in the microwave or freezer! Double-duty cutie.