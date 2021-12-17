New Music This Week: Jhené Aiko, Roddy Ricch, Aaliyah Ft. The Weeknd And More

As an entire week of uncertainty ends, there’s at least one thing you should come to expect – ESSENCE’s list of new music, every Friday.

This week’s roundup of new releases includes the third installment of Tierra Whack’s EP series, Roddy Ricch’s sophomore drop, a collaboration album from Griselda’s Boldy James and super producer The Alchemist, along with new tracks from Jhené Aiko and Kitty Ca$h, a posthumous release from the legendary Aaliyah entitled “Poison”, featuring The Weeknd, and the visuals for K. Camp’s “Guts.”

Check out the list of this week’s new releases below.

01 Jhené Aiko – “Wrap Me Up” Jhené Aiko presents a holiday release for fans with a new single titled “Wrap Me Up.” The song first dropped on SoundCloud in 2012, and featured James Fauntleroy. Listen to the updated version HERE 02 Roddy Ricch – ‘Live Life Fa$t’ Today, Roddy Ricch unveiled Live Life Fast, the follow-up to his chart-topping debut album. The project includes features from Future, 21 Savage, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby and more. Stream the album HERE 03 Aaliyah Ft. The Weeknd – “Poison” “Poison,” featuring The Weeknd is the new single from the late, great Aaliyah Haughton. Hearing the iconic singer’s voice on a new song will bring a bit of nostalgia to your day. Check out “ Poison .” 04 Tierra Whack – ‘R&B?’ Grammy-nominated rapper, singer and songwriter Tierra Whack comes back for the third time this month with R&B?, a three-song EP with production from J Melodic. Listen to the EP HERE 05 Boldy James And The Alchemist – ‘Super Tecmo Bo’ Fresh off their previous releases—The Price of Tea In China and Bo Jackson—Boldy James and The Alchemist drop off Super Tecmo Bo right before Christmas. Click HERE to check out their collaborative effort. 06 K. Camp Ft. True Story Gee – “Guts” Today, Atlanta artist K Camp shares the visuals for his smooth track “Guts” featuring True Story Gee. You can watch the video HERE 07 Gucci Mane – ‘So Icy Christmas’ The East Atlanta Santa—more widely known as Gucci Mane—provides the streets with yet another holiday release, So Icy Christmas. The new album is 17-tracks deep and contains features from Hotboy Wes and DJ Chose. Click this LINK to stream. 08 IV4 – “Only Fans” Earlier this week, Warner Records’ new artist IV4 released her second highly anticipated single and video for “Only Fans” directed by Austin McCracken. Watch HERE 09 6LACK – “Rent Free” / “By Any Means” 6LACK releases a pair of new singles entitled “Rent Free” and “By Any Means,” heightening the anticipation for his upcoming album slated for next year. Stream the songs HERE 10 Rvssian Ft. Lil Baby And Future – “M&M” Today, platinum certified producer and artist, Rvssian released a brand-new track “M&M” featuring Atlanta legends, Future and Lil Baby. Listen to the new song via this LINK 11 Kitty Ca$h Ft. Kiana Ledé – “Just Fine” Today, influential producer/DJ Kitty Ca$h releases her new video for “Just Fine,” an infectious song featuring platinum-selling vocalist Kiana Ledé. Check out the visuals HERE