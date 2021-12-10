New Music This Week: Alicia Keys, Rick Ross, Leon Bridges And More

As Christmas and the New Year steadily approach, some of the industry’s top acts have been dropping new music just in time for the holidays.

This week, Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Alicia Keys released her eighth studio album KEYS, Rick Ross comes back with his first project in over two years, and DJ Premier & 2Chainz drop a dope new single entitled, “Mortgage Free.” Today’s list also includes new music from Russ, EARTHGANG, Juice WRLD and more.

Take a look at some of this week’s new releases below.

01 Alicia Keys – ‘KEYS’ Today, the incomparable Alicia Keys releases her double album, KEYS. KEYS includes features from Pusha T, Brandi Carlile, Lil Wayne, Khalid, Lucky Daye & Swae Lee. Listen 02 Rick Ross – ‘Richer Than I’ve Ever Been’ MMG’s label head Rick Ross dropped his highly anticipated Richer Than I Ever Been today. The album contains features from The-Dream, Benny the Butcher, Wale, Future, Jazmine Sullivan, 21Savage and more. Check it out here 03 Leon Bridges – “Purple Snowflakes” Grammy award-nominated singer Leon Bridges released the music video for his holiday hit, “Purple Snowflakes” on Tuesday. Watch here 04 Bobby Fishscale ft. Quavo – “Huncho Fishscale” Earlier this week, Roc Nation artist Bobby Fishscale premiered the visuals for his lead single, “Huncho Fishcale,” featuring Quavo. Directed by Ben Marc, this video is the first from Fishscale’s recently released EP project, The Evolution. Check out his new video here 05 Juice WRLD – ‘Fighting Demons’ The new Juice WRLD album Fighting Demons was released today. The album features collaborations with Justin Bieber, Trippie Redd, SUGA of BTS, and Polo G. Listen here 06 DJ Premier & 2Chainz – “Mortgage Free” DJ Premier & 2Chainz team up for the first time since 2018 with the new song, “Mortgage Free.” Listen to the track here 07 Big Boi & Sleepy Brown – ‘ Big Sleepover’ Big Boi–½ of the iconic Outkast–teamed up with Organized Noize’s Sleepy Brown for a collaborative effort titled Big Sleepover. The album features Killer Mike, Big Rube and others. Stream it here 08 Russ – ‘Chomp 2’ Independent rapper Russ delivers Chomp 2, the follow-up to his 2020 album. The 14-track project contains some star-studded features including Snoop Dogg, Big K.R.I.T., Big Sean and more. Stream it here 09 EARTHGANG – “American Horror Story” Atlanta duo EARTHGANG have debuted their new track, “American Horror Story” on Dec. 8. The song is the first release from their second studio album, Ghetto Gods. Check out the song here 10 Tierra Whack – ‘Pop?’ Just one week after the release of Rap?, Tierra Whack is back with another EP, entitled Pop? The project contains three tracks— “Body of Water,” “Dolly,” and “Lazy.” Listen to Tierra’s new body of work here