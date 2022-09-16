New Music This Week: Alex Vaughn, Ravyn Lenae, Kem And More

Happy Friday, folks. As always, the good people here at ESSENCE are giving to you our weekly roundup of the best new music from some up-and-coming artists, as well as the entertainment industry’s most popular acts.
Earlier this week, Ravyn Lenae and Doechii linked to share a brand new remix of the single, “Xtasy,” John Legend dropped the official music video for “Wonder Woman,” which features his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and Nicki Minaj hops on Bleu’s new single “Love In The Way.” Today, Symba and DJ Drama come together for his Results Take Time mixtape, Ab-Soul returns with a new single titled “Moonshooter,” and WizKid gives listeners a taste of his new album with the song “Bad To Me.” Our list of new releases also includes music from Kem, Alex Vaughn, Est Gee, and more.
Check out this week’s roundup of new music below.
01
BLEU ft. Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”
Today, Bleu shares a new single with Nicki Minaj titled “Love In The Way.” Check it out HERE
.
02
Ravyn Lenae ft. Doechii – “Xtasy”
Earlier this week, Ravyn Lenae returned with a new remix of “Xtasy” featuring the talented Doechii. Listen to it HERE
.
03
Symba and DJ Drama – ‘Results Take Time’
Symba links up with mixtape king DJ Drama to release the highly-anticipated Results Take Time
Gangsta Grillz mixtape. The new project features Roddy Ricch, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, and more. Stream it HERE
.
04
John Legend – “Wonder Woman”
Wednesday, John Legend dropped the official music video for “Wonder Woman,” which features his wife, Chrissy Teigen. Watch the visual HERE
.
05
WizKid – “Bad To Me”
In anticipation for his upcoming album, WizKid shared a new single titled “Bad To Me,” which is produced by Sammy Soso and P2J. Check it out HERE
.
06
Est GEE – ‘I Never Felt Nun’
Kentucky native EST Gee releases his long-awaited LP I Never Felt Nun
. The album includes appearances from Future, Jeezy, Bryson Tiller, and others. Stream it HERE
.
07
Ab-Soul – “Moonshooter”
Today, the TDE artist Ab-Soul drops a new single titled “Moonshooter.” Listen to it HERE
.
08
Kem ft. Rick Ross – “Right On Time”
Earlier this summer, Kem released a five-song EP titled Full Circle
, which included the Rick Ross-assisted “Right On Time.” Watch the video to the song HERE
.
09
Alex Vaughn – “Talkin”
Singer/songwriter Alex Vaughn has released her latest single titled “Talkin” from her forthcoming EP The Hurtbook
. Stream it HERE
.
10
G Herbo ft. Future – “Blues”
G Herbo shares his brand new “Blues” single today. Featuring Future, the new song includes production from ATL Jacob. Listen to it HERE
.
11
Rowdy Rebel ft. Fivio Foreign – “Paid Off”
Today, Rowdy Rebel returned with his latest single from his Rebel vs. Rowdy
project, the official music video for “Paid Off” featuring Fivio Foreign. Check it out HERE
.
12
Laya ft. Baby Tate – “Sailor Moon 2.0”
Tuesday (Sept. 13), Laya shared the remix to “Sailor Moon,” which features Baby Tate. Check it out HERE
.
13
Tobe Nwigwe ft. Fat – “Get A Lil Bag”
Nwigwe returned with the latest music video from moMINTs
, this time for “Get A Lil Bag.” The new features his wife Fat – watch it HERE
.