New Music This Week: Alex Vaughn, Ravyn Lenae, Kem And More

Happy Friday, folks. As always, the good people here at ESSENCE are giving to you our weekly roundup of the best new music from some up-and-coming artists, as well as the entertainment industry’s most popular acts.

Earlier this week, Ravyn Lenae and Doechii linked to share a brand new remix of the single, “Xtasy,” John Legend dropped the official music video for “Wonder Woman,” which features his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and Nicki Minaj hops on Bleu’s new single “Love In The Way.” Today, Symba and DJ Drama come together for his Results Take Time mixtape, Ab-Soul returns with a new single titled “Moonshooter,” and WizKid gives listeners a taste of his new album with the song “Bad To Me.” Our list of new releases also includes music from Kem, Alex Vaughn, Est Gee, and more.

Check out this week’s roundup of new music below.