New Music This Week: Khalid, Popcaan, King Von And More

As the first week of March concludes – and hopefully along with the last few days of winter – many of the industry’s most talked about artists continue to drop new music. So, with today being Friday, you know ESSENCE has got you covered.

Today, our roundup of new music includes a new song/video combination from the multi platinum singer and songwriter Khalid, DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again have gotten together for a collaborative project, Better Than You, and a 19-track, posthumous album from Chicago’s King Von entitled What It Means to Be King was also released. This week’s list also has new music from The Cool Kids, Machine Gun Kelly, The RZA, Popcaan and more.

Check out today’s roundup of new tunes below.

01 Khalid – “Last Call” HERE, and watch the video HERE. Khalid releases his new track “Last Call” today. Written by Khalid and produced by Digi, “Last Call” comes with a new music video directed by Levi Turner and Cody Laplan. Listen to the song, and watch the video 02 DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again – ‘Better Than You’ HERE. Fresh off the single “Neighborhood Superstar,” DaBaby and YoungBoy Broke Again drop off their 12-track joint album, Better Than You. You can stream the project 03 King Von – ‘What It Means to Be King’ HERE. Today, a bittersweet posthumous album from King Von came out, aptly titled What It Means to Be King. The 19-track release includes features from G Herbo, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and more. Listen to it 04 The RZA & DJ Scratch – ‘Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater” HERE. This collaborative effort from The RZA and DJ Scratch, Saturday Morning Kung Fu Theater, is a themed album paying homage to the martial arts flicks they idolized as youths. Check out SNKT 05 The Cool Kids – ‘Before Shit Got Weird’ HERE. This week, the duo of Mikey Rocks and Chuck English released the first installment of their triple album, Before Shit Got Weird. The 21-song LP features guest appearances from Chance The Rapper, JID, Guapdad 4000, 6LACK, Larry June and more. Stream the album 06 Conway the Machine – “Stressed” [Video] HERE. Conway has released the video for “Stressed,” off the album God Don’t Make Mistakes. Watch it 07 Machine Gun Kelly – ‘Lockdown Sessions’ HERE. Ahead of his upcoming album, mainstream sellout (slated for release on March 25), Baby Boy Records’ Machine Gun Kelly serves up a new EP, lockdown sessions, out now. Listen to the new project 08 The Game & Kanye West – “Eazy” [Video] HERE. Earlier this week, Kanye West posted a new video for his recent single with the Game, “Eazy.” You can watch the visuals 09 Nigo & Pusha T – “Hear Me Clearly” HERE. Pusha T and Nigo have released the new song “Hear Me Clearly.” This new track comes after the Bape founder’s previous singles “Arya” and “Want It Bad.” Check it out 10 Popcaan – “Skeleton Cartier” HERE. Popcaan dropped a new single, “Skeleton Cartier,” today. The track is released via OVO Sound and will be featured in an upcoming campaign for Drake’s upcoming Nike x Nocta shoe release. Listen to the song 11 Dave – “Starlight” HERE. Check out UK rapper Dave’s new single “Starlight,” 12 Elcamino & Chase Fetti – ‘Bethlehem’ HERE, and stream their new album HERE. Today, Elcamino released his new collaborative project, Bethlehem, with up-and-coming rapper Chase Fetti. In addition, the duo also released the EP’s first single, “Josh Allen.” Listen to “Josh Allen”, and stream their new album