What’s New And Black On Netflix In March
Bridgerton. (L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in episode 201 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2021
By Keyaira Boone

This month Netflix is bringing high-stakes crime dramas, unexpected historical figures, neon fairy tales, slick sci-fi selections, and heartwarming sports tales. They are also highlighting veteran comedians, plunging into the action of the high seas and presenting new ideas about who lives a life of opulence. 

Head back to the NSFW period drama that keeps us clutching our pearls. Witness the expansion of hormone led cartoons. Join a group of glitzy young people as they invite viewers into the depths of their designer cloaked excess. Watch a young princess of hip-hop and R&B strive to navigate the challenges of teenage pregnancy in an MTV production that will make you want to rewatch Carmen.

Follow a trio of moms make it rain with their illicit activities. Get lost in the absurdity of code switching as a telemarketer strives for success.  See Forest Whitaker prove that there are more ways to serve one’s country than spouting rhetoric from a flag wrapped podium. See what’s New and Black on Netflix below.

01
21 Bridges
Chadwick Boseman shuts the city down in the fight for justice.
Photo Credit: STX Films
02
Battleship – 3/1
See ESSENCE cover star Rihanna dive into her role in this Pete Berg action flick.
Photo Credit: Universal Pictures
03
Sorry To Bother You – 3/1
This Black comedy radiates with charm.
Photo Credit: Universal Pictures, Annapurna Pictures, Focus Features
04
Shrek – 3/1
Eddie Murphy plays everyone’s favorite donkey in this animated smash.
Photo Credit: Dreamworks
05
Coach Carter – 3/1
Samuel L. Jackson, Octavia Spencer, Ashanti and more star in this story about a committed basketball coach.
Photo Credit: MTV Films and Tollin/Robbins Productions
06
Surviving Paradise: A Family Talent – 3/1
Regé-Jean Page narrates this nature documentary.
Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
07
Pieces of Her – (3/4)
Omari Hardwick stars opposite Toni Collette in this thriller series.
Cr. Mark Rogers/Netflix © 2022
08
Good Girls (Season 4) – (3/7)
The suburban crime spree continues in season 4.
Photo Credit: NBC
09
The Adam Project (3/11)
Cr. Doane Gregory/Netflix © 2021
10
The Butler – 3/17
Forest Whitaker portrays Cecil Gaines, a White House butler who faithfully served eight U.S. leaders.
Photo Credit: The Weinstein Company
11
Human Resources – (3/18)
Thandiwe Newton, Keke Palmer, Rosie Perez, Maya Rudolph, and Brandon Kyle Goodman voice characters in this ‘Big Mouth,’ spin off.
Courtesy of Netflix
12
Young Famous and African – 3/18
Watch Africa’s finest floss.
Photo Credit: Netflix
13
Bridgerton Season 2 – (3/25)
Another season of courting and scandals arrives fresh from Shondaland.
LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
14
Mike Epps – (3/29)
The midwestern funny man is back with a new special.
Photo Credit: Netflix

