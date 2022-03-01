What’s New And Black On Netflix In March

This month Netflix is bringing high-stakes crime dramas, unexpected historical figures, neon fairy tales, slick sci-fi selections, and heartwarming sports tales. They are also highlighting veteran comedians, plunging into the action of the high seas and presenting new ideas about who lives a life of opulence.
Head back to the NSFW period drama that keeps us clutching our pearls. Witness the expansion of hormone led cartoons. Join a group of glitzy young people as they invite viewers into the depths of their designer cloaked excess. Watch a young princess of hip-hop and R&B strive to navigate the challenges of teenage pregnancy in an MTV production that will make you want to rewatch Carmen.
Follow a trio of moms make it rain with their illicit activities. Get lost in the absurdity of code switching as a telemarketer strives for success. See Forest Whitaker prove that there are more ways to serve one’s country than spouting rhetoric from a flag wrapped podium. See what’s New and Black on Netflix below.
01
21 Bridges
Chadwick Boseman shuts the city down in the fight for justice.
Photo Credit: STX Films
02
Battleship – 3/1
See ESSENCE cover star Rihanna dive into her role in this Pete Berg action flick.
Photo Credit: Universal Pictures
03
Sorry To Bother You – 3/1
This Black comedy radiates with charm.
Photo Credit: Universal Pictures, Annapurna Pictures, Focus Features
04
Shrek – 3/1
Eddie Murphy plays everyone’s favorite donkey in this animated smash.
Photo Credit: Dreamworks
05
Coach Carter – 3/1
Samuel L. Jackson, Octavia Spencer, Ashanti and more star in this story about a committed basketball coach.
Photo Credit: MTV Films and Tollin/Robbins Productions