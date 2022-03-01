What’s New And Black On Netflix In March

Bridgerton. (L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in episode 201 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2021

This month Netflix is bringing high-stakes crime dramas, unexpected historical figures, neon fairy tales, slick sci-fi selections, and heartwarming sports tales. They are also highlighting veteran comedians, plunging into the action of the high seas and presenting new ideas about who lives a life of opulence.

Head back to the NSFW period drama that keeps us clutching our pearls. Witness the expansion of hormone led cartoons. Join a group of glitzy young people as they invite viewers into the depths of their designer cloaked excess. Watch a young princess of hip-hop and R&B strive to navigate the challenges of teenage pregnancy in an MTV production that will make you want to rewatch Carmen.

Follow a trio of moms make it rain with their illicit activities. Get lost in the absurdity of code switching as a telemarketer strives for success. See Forest Whitaker prove that there are more ways to serve one’s country than spouting rhetoric from a flag wrapped podium. See what’s New and Black on Netflix below.

Loading the player...