Best New Music This Week: Summer Walker Brings In The Holidays With “Santa Baby”

Last month, LVRN Records released the second installment of their Home For The Holidays series featuring artists such as Baby Tate, Alex Vaughn, dvsn, DRAM, and many others. 6LACK’s “Ghetto Christmas” was the first video to drop from the project. Now, we see Atlanta native Summer Walker oozing with holiday cheer on her version of “Santa Baby.”

First sung by the incomparable Eartha Kitt in 1953, “Santa Baby” has been remade dozens of times, and can be heard both hear and far during the Christmas season. Walker’s melodic voice is the perfect vehicle for this updated version, coming just in time for the holidays. In the video, the Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter does what she does best over production from Lisa McCall and Slimwav, while donning a red plaid two-piece. Coming almost 70 years after the original, Walker’s rendition of “Santa Baby” definitely did not disappoint.

With Christmas right around the corner, Home For The Holidays Vol. 2 is something that should be on everyone’s playlist. In addition to the video for “Santa Baby,” new music this week also features releases from Asian Doll, Tobe Nwigwe, Coi Leray, and more.