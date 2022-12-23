Home · Entertainment

Best New Music This Week: Summer Walker Brings In The Holidays With “Santa Baby”

The new visual from LVRN’s ‘Home For The Holidays Vol. 2’ gives a modern twist to a classic record.
Courtesy of LVRN Records
By Okla Jones ·

Last month, LVRN Records released the second installment of their Home For The Holidays series featuring artists such as Baby Tate, Alex Vaughn, dvsn, DRAM, and many others. 6LACK’s “Ghetto Christmas” was the first video to drop from the project. Now, we see Atlanta native Summer Walker oozing with holiday cheer on her version of “Santa Baby.”

First sung by the incomparable Eartha Kitt in 1953, “Santa Baby” has been remade dozens of times, and can be heard both hear and far during the Christmas season. Walker’s melodic voice is the perfect vehicle for this updated version, coming just in time for the holidays. In the video, the Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter does what she does best over production from Lisa McCall and Slimwav, while donning a red plaid two-piece. Coming almost 70 years after the original, Walker’s rendition of “Santa Baby” definitely did not disappoint. 

With Christmas right around the corner, Home For The Holidays Vol. 2 is something that should be on everyone’s playlist. In addition to the video for “Santa Baby,” new music this week also features releases from Asian Doll, Tobe Nwigwe, Coi Leray, and more.

01
Coi Leray – “Wasted”
The Boston-bred entertainer drops off the single and accompanying video for “Wasted.” Watch the visual HERE.
02
Baby Tate – “Pu$$y R@pp3r”
Baby Tate created a new track titled “Pu$$y R@pp3r,” taking up for her fellow women emcees. Check out the JT Beatz-produced song HERE.
03
Asian Doll – “Sky Falling”
Asian Doll returns with “Sky Falling,” a powerful offering backed by some hypnotic production. Check it out HERE.
04
Bryson Tiller & Tayla Parx – “Ain’t A Lonely Christmas Song”
Yesterday, Bryson Tiller and Tayla Parx dropped off a brand new animated visual for “Ain’t A Lonely Christmas Song,” their duet that debuted on A Different Christmas project last year. See it HERE.
05
Tobe Nwigwe – “CHOPPED IT UP w/ FAROUK”
After releasing videos from each moMINTs track, the Texas-bred emcee dropped his latest one earlier this week for “CHOPPED IT UP w/ FAROUK.” Check it out HERE.
