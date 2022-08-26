New Music This Week: Mickey Guyton, Lakeyah, Tink And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the final week in August, some of today’s most popular acts have released some amazing music to end this month with a bang.

Today, Chris Brown links up with WizKid in the video for “Call Me Everyday” off of the Breezy (Deluxe) album, Country star Mickey Guyton shares her new song ‘Somethin’ Bout You, DJ Khaled releases his 18-track project GOD DID, featuring Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, Rick Ross, Kanye West, Latto, Jadakiss, plus several others, and Tink drops the visual for “I Choose Me.” Our list of new releases also includes music from JID, Lakeyah, John Legend, B.o.B., and more.

Take a look at this week’s new music roundup below.