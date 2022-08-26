Home · Entertainment

New Music This Week: Mickey Guyton, Lakeyah, Tink And More

Today’s list of new releases also include Chris Brown’s video for “Call Me Every Day” featuring WizKid, and DJ Khaled’s album ‘GOD DID.’
By Okla Jones

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the final week in August, some of today’s most popular acts have released some amazing music to end this month with a bang.

Today, Chris Brown links up with WizKid in the video for “Call Me Everyday” off of the Breezy (Deluxe) album, Country star Mickey Guyton shares her new song ‘Somethin’ Bout You, DJ Khaled releases his 18-track project GOD DID, featuring Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, Rick Ross, Kanye West, Latto, Jadakiss, plus several others, and Tink drops the visual for “I Choose Me.” Our list of new releases also includes music from JID, Lakeyah, John Legend, B.o.B., and more.

Take a look at this week’s new music roundup below.

Mickey Guyton – “Somethin’ Bout You”
Mickey Guyton has shared a new single titled “Somethin’ Bout You.” Listen to it HERE.
Lakeyah ft. Gloss Up – “Real B*tch”
Milwaukee born rapper, singer, and budding-star Lakeyah is back with a new visually assisted single “Real B*tch,” featuring Gloss Up. Check it out HERE.
Tink – “I Choose Me”
Yesterday, Tink returned with her latest visual from Pillow Talk, this time for the track “I Choose Me.” Watch the video HERE.
Chris Brown ft. WizKid – “Call Me Everyday”
Global superstar Chris Brown links up with WizKid for his “Call Me Every Day” video out now. Check it out HERE.
DJ Khaled – ‘GOD DID’
Today, DJ Khaled drops his 13th studio album GOD DID, which includes features from Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, Rick Ross, Kanye West, Latto, Jadakiss, and more. Stream the album HERE.
JID – ‘The Forever Story’
Atlanta native JID shares his new album The Forever Story today, which features guest appearances from EARTHGANG, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, Lil Wayne, and more. Listen to the album HERE.
John Legend ft. Saweetie – “All She Wanna Do”
Earlier this week, John Legend premiered the Saweetie-assisted “All She Wanna Do” video on social media. Watch the visual HERE.
Rapper Big Pooh – ‘To Dream In Color’
Three years after the release of Little Brother’s latest album, 2019’s May The Lord Watch, Rapper Big Pooh returns with a new project, To Dream In Color. Stream the album HERE.
Khari – “Check”
Cincinnati artist Khari releases his new single “Check.” Listen to the track HERE.
Jharrel Jerome – “Someone I’m Not”
Hip-hop artist and award-winning actor Jharrel Jerome shared his new single, “Someone I’m Not.” Listen to it HERE.
Kevin Gates – “Major League”
Earlier this week, Kevin Gates returned with a brand new single titled “Major League.” Check it out HERE.
Reuben Vincent – “Geechie Suede”
The rising North Carolina artist Reuben Vincent puts the industry on notice with his new single and video for “Geechie Suede.” Check it out HERE.
B.o.B. – “Blue”
Today, B.o.B. delivers the video for “Blue.” Watch the visual HERE.
Offset ft. Moneybagg Yo – “Code”
Multiplatinum GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstar and Atlanta icon Offset reveals a new solo single and music video entitled “Code,” featuring Moneybagg Yo. Watch it HERE.
