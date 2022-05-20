New Music This Week: Dreezy, Serayah, Chalynn And More

Happy Friday, folks. After a long week at the office, it’s always good to relax, unwind and enjoy the weekend. For New Music Friday, some R&B hopefuls and established rap artists have dropped new music for your listening pleasure.

Today, Dreezy & Hit-Boy team up to release the collaborative effort HITGIRL. The album contains 10 tracks, and features Future, Coi Leray, Jeremih and more. The talented singer and actress Serayah drops her second single of 2022 with “Revenge,” Quavo and Takeoff release the song and video for their new banger “Hotel Lobby,” and 4PF signee Chalynn shares “What You Do.” Our list also includes music from Ravyn Lenae, Maverick City and Kirk Franklin, Lupe Fiasco, Boldy James and others.

Check out today’s roundup of new releases below.

01 Dreezy & Hit-Boy – ‘HITGIRL’ HERE. Today, Dreezy drops her collaborative album with Hit-boy titled HITGIRL. The project is 10-tracks deep, and features Future, Coi Leray, Jeremih, and more. Listen to the album 02 Serayah – “Revenge” HERE. Following the release of “P.O.V.” earlier this year, the multi-talented singer and actress Serayah shares her second track of 2022 with “Revenge.” Listen to the song 03 Chalynn – “What You Do” HERE. Since signing with Lil Baby’s 4PF in 2020, Chalynn has set out to leave her mark on R&B. Earlier this week, she released “What You Do.” Check it out 04 Tamela Mann – “He Did It For Me” HERE. Ahead of the release of the deluxe version of the Overcomer album slated for release on July 22, here is the video for her single “He Did It For Me.” Listen to the song 05 Quavo and Takeoff – “Hotel Lobby” HERE. 2/3 of the Migos – Quavo and Takeoff – release the song and video for the new track “Hotel Lobby.” Check it out 06 Ravyn Lenae – ‘Hypnos’ HERE. Today, Chicago-born musician Ravyn Lenae drops her debut album Hypnos, which includes the singles “Skin Tight,” Light Me Up,” “M.I.A.,” and “Xtasy.” Listen to the album 07 Lojay & Sarz ft. Chris Brown – “Monalisa” HERE. Lagos-based Afro-fusion artist Lojay and -producer Sarz have released a brand-new remix of their recent smash single “Monalisa” featuring GRAMMY Award-winning R&B superstar Chris Brown. Check out the song 08 Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin – “Kingdom” HERE. GRAMMY Award-winning music collective Maverick City Music and GRAMMY winner Kirk Franklin released “Kingdom” today, the first single off of the upcoming album of the same name. Hear it 09 Lupe Fiasco – “Autoboto” HERE. Lupe Fiasco drops the first single off his upcoming album Drill Music In Zion, set for release on June 24. Listen to the song and video for “Autoboto” 10 2FeetBino ft. Latto – “Naked” HERE. The Atlanta-based rapper 2FeetBino links up with Latto for the remix of “Naked.” Stream the track 11 Rachel Chinouriri – ‘Better Off Without’ HERE. Today, UK artist Rachel Chinouriri releases her highly anticipated EP Better Off Without, which includes the single “All I Ever Asked.” Stream the new project 12 Dappa ft. Benny the Butcher – “Selfies In A Wraith” HERE. Ahead of this upcoming album drop, Dappa shares the song for “Selfies in a Wraith” featuring Benny the Butcher. Listen to the song 13 Boldy James & Real Bad Man – ‘Killing Nothing’ HERE. After teaming up to release Real Bad Boldy, Boldy James and Real Bad Man are at it again and you can now listen to their new album Killing Nothing. Stream it