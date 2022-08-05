New Music This Week: Doechii, Drake, The Weeknd And More

Happy Friday, y’all. The good folks at ESSENCE are back at it again with some new music for your listening pleasure.
This week, Drake shared the visual for “Sticky,” off of his recently released Honestly, Nevermind album, Doechii drops her new EP she / her / Black B*tch, which features Rico Nasty and SZA, Katranada and Anderson .Paak release the video for “Twin Flame,” and Brent Faiyaz gives us “Villain’s Theme.” Our list of new releases also includes music from Mr. Eazi, Melii, Larry June, Reason, T-Pain, and more.
Check out our roundup of this week’s new music below.
01
Doechii – ‘she / her / Black B*tch’
The new EP she / her/ Black B*tch contains five songs, including “B*tch I’m Nice,” and the remix to “Persuasive,” which features SZA. Listen to it HERE.
02
Drake – “Sticky”
Earlier this week, Drake dropped the Theo Skudra-directed video for this song “Sticky.” Watch the visual HERE.
03
The Weeknd ft. Summer Walker – “Best Friends” (Remix)
The Weeknd released the remix for his Dawn FM track “Best Friends” featuring Summer Walker. Listen to it HERE.
04
Melii – “F.B.D.C.”
On Tuesday, the New York-based artist dropped the music video for “F.B.D.C.,” which stands for “F*ck Boys Don’t Cry.” Listen to it HERE.
05
DJ Khaled ft. Drake and Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”
Today, DJ releases the Drake and Lil Baby assisted “Staying Alive,” off of his upcoming album GOD DID. Check it out HERE.
06
Kaytranada and Anderson .Paak – “Twin Flame”
Kaytranda shares his new single “Twin Flame,” featuring Anderson .Paak. The song comes with a new video directed by .Paak. Check it out HERE.
07
Brent Faiyaz – “Villain’s Theme”
Brent Faiyaz returns with the music video for “Villain’s Theme,” the intro to his new album Wasteland. Stream it HERE.
08
Mr. Eazi – “Personal Baby”
On August 3, the Afrobeats artist dropped off his new single “Personal Baby.” Check it out HERE.
09
CMG – “Gangsta Art”
Earlier this week, CMG released the video for their new album’s title track, “Gangsta Art.” Watch the visual HERE.
10
Larry June – “In My Pockets”
Over the weekend, Larry June shared the official music video for his new single, “In My Pockets.” Watch it HERE.
11
REASON – “Barely Miss”
The TDE rapper returns with the new visual for “Barely Miss,” which is produced by MoneyEvery, Mike Hector, and Cameron Joseph. Check it out HERE.
12
T-Pain – “That’s Just Tips”
Directed by Ben Hansford and T-Pain, the Florida legend unveils the video for “That’s Just Tips.” Watch the visual HERE.
13
K. Camp – ‘Vibe Forever’
K. Camp recently dropped his latest album, Vibe Forever, which includes guest appearances from Ne-Yo and Doe Boy. Stream it HERE.
14
Black Party ft. Childish Gambino – “I Love You More Than You Know”
Black Party’s new album, Hummingbird – available today (Aug. 5) – includes the song “I Love You More Than You Know,” featuring Childish Gambino. Listen to it HERE.
15
YoungBoy Never Broke Again – ‘The Last Slimeto’
Youngboy Never Broke Again drops his new album The Last Slimeto, which includes features from Quavo, Rod Wave, and Kehlani. Stream the project HERE.