Drizzy will be racking up yet another accolade not long after his Scary Hours 2 back in March. The “Wants and Needs” rapper will be honored at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) with the prestigious Artist of the Decade Award. Drake will be awarded on behalf of dick clark productions and NBC and will be broadcasted live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Currently, the record-breaking rapper holds the title for most Billboard Music Awards with 27 awards total, which was set in stone after snagging 12 awards in 2019. Billboard’s Artists of the Decade is based upon the “activity on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and the Billboard 200 albums tally, as well as social media data and touring revenue from Billboard Boxscore, from Dec. 5, 2009, through Sept. 28, 2019,” according to a press release from Billboard.

Speaking on his career chart records, not only is Drake the only solo male with more than 50 career weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but he has a record 232 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, 45 top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and 22 No. 1 titles on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Other stats include eight No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, and 11 No. 1 albums on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.