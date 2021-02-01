Here’s What’s New And Black On Netflix This Month

It wouldn’t be Black History Month if Netflix didn’t have a number of Black titles hitting the streaming platform.

This month, the streaming giant has a few originals up its sleeve — Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Buried by the Bernards, and Nadiya Bakes — to name a few, as well as OG classics like Money Talks . We’re particularly excited about Zendaya and John David Washington’s performance in the Netflix original Malcolm & Marie — a critically acclaimed film (filmed at the height of quarantine) that details the highs and lows of Black relationships.

Of course, those are just a few of the titles we’re checking for. Scroll down to see everything that’s coming to the streaming platform this month to make the most out of your next Netflix and Chill session.