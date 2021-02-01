Here’s What’s New And Black On Netflix This Month

It wouldn’t be Black History Month if Netflix didn’t have a number of Black titles hitting the streaming platform.
This month, the streaming giant has a few originals up its sleeve — Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Buried by the Bernards, and Nadiya Bakes — to name a few, as well as OG classics like Money Talks . We’re particularly excited about Zendaya and John David Washington’s performance in the Netflix original Malcolm & Marie — a critically acclaimed film (filmed at the height of quarantine) that details the highs and lows of Black relationships.
Of course, those are just a few of the titles we’re checking for. Scroll down to see everything that’s coming to the streaming platform this month to make the most out of your next Netflix and Chill session.
Money Talks – February 1
It may not be Thursday, but Netflix is throwing it back to this 1997 blockbuster to kick off Black History Month. Chris Tucker and Charlie Sheen star as two desperate men who discover that they need each other — and that money talks.
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 – February 2
When she wasn’t filming steamy #SilhouetteChallenges
with her boyfriend Common on TikTok, Tiffany Haddish managed to find time to film the second season of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready. The show features a bold new collection of hilarious stand-up comedians showcasing their raw humor.This season includes Dean Edwards (Saturday Night Live), Kimberly Clark (Last Comic Standing), Tony Woods (Comedy Central Presents), Barbara Carlyle (Def Comedy Jam 25), Godfrey (Our Cartoon President), and Erin Jackson (Late Night with Seth Meyers).
Malcolm & Marie – February 5
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, we’re celebrating Black love with Zendaya and John David Washington. This romantic drama is about a filmmaker and his girlfriend who return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love.
Buried by the Bernards – February 12
Set your clocks for February 12 to tune in to your new favorite obsession! This reality series centers around the family running Memphis funeral home R. Bernard Funeral Services, and it’s the show you didn’t know you needed. “In this reality series, follow the Bernards as they manage their unconventional Memphis funeral home with lots of family dram-edy and laughter on the side,” Netflix said in its description for the show’s trailer.
Nadiya Bakes – February 12
Less than a year after Nadiya Hussain’s successful cooking series, Nadiya’s Time to Eat, premiered on Netflix, the Great British Baking Show champ is back! On February 12, Hussain, in her great wisdom, will gift us with something else: a new Netflix show, Nadiya Bakes. “For me, baking really is my happy place and I want it to be yours, too,” Hussain tells viewers in Netflix’s promo video, “let’s bake, eat, and be happy.”
Pelé – February 23
Mixing rare archival footage and exclusive interviews, this documentary celebrates the soccer legend who personified the beautiful game: Pelé.The narrative explores how Pelé, the only man to win three World Cup titles, went from a superstar in 1958 to inspiration in 1970 — during a dramatic period in Brazilian history.