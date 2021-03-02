Netflix has announced the newest additions to its programming this month. The streaming service is offering some classic titles featuring household names, as well as new content including documentaries, puppet shows, biopics, dramas, and comedy specials that speak to a variety of Black experiences.
Michelle Obama is unveiling one of her first projects from the production company she founded with her husband, former President Barack Obama, Higher Ground. And South African comedian Loyiso Gola is following in the footsteps of Tiffany Haddish and Michelle Buteau with a standup special that offers laughs and a chance to do some much-needed unlearning.
See what’s new and Black on Netflix this month below.
01
Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell – 3/1
The first documentary of the rap legend authorized by his estate the project will feature new commentary from friends and loved ones including Voletta Wallace, Diddy, Faith Evans, And Lil Cease.
02
I Am Legend – 3/1
A man struggles to create a cure for a disease that transforms humans into mutants in this post-apocalyptic action thriller.
03
Training Day – 3/1
Denzel excels at Denzeling in this Academy Award-winning drama about a rookie cop’s fateful first day on the force.
04
The Pursuit of Happyness – 3/1
A struggling single father fights to give his son the life he deserves without sacrificing his own dreams of success.
05
Last Chance U: Basketball – 3/10
The fifth season of the Emmy Award-winning series is following a new team with a new determination to win.
06
Nailed It!: Double Trouble – 3/26
Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres give several teams of home bakers a shot at taking home $10,000.
07
Black or White – 3/2
Jillian Estell shines as a child whose grandfather (Kevin Costner) is fighting for permission to care for her.
08
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom – 3/29
The drama follows Mandela from his childhood to his presidency.
09
Get On Up – 3/16
Chadwick Boseman brings James Brown to life in this electric biopic.
10
Waffles and Mochi – 3/16
The family-friendly option from our forever First Lady features two besties determined to become world chefs. On their journey, they’ll explore food and culture across the globe and teach audiences along the way.
11
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning – 3/23
Comedy meets philosophy in this politically incorrect set from South African comedian Loyiso Gola.
12
BAD TRIP – 3/26
Two besties take off on the road trip from hell. Pull up to see one of our favs come along for the ride. Here’s a hint. She readyyyyyy.