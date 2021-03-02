Netflix has announced the newest additions to its programming this month. The streaming service is offering some classic titles featuring household names, as well as new content including documentaries, puppet shows, biopics, dramas, and comedy specials that speak to a variety of Black experiences.

Michelle Obama is unveiling one of her first projects from the production company she founded with her husband, former President Barack Obama, Higher Ground. And South African comedian Loyiso Gola is following in the footsteps of Tiffany Haddish and Michelle Buteau with a standup special that offers laughs and a chance to do some much-needed unlearning.

See what’s new and Black on Netflix this month below.