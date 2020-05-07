Watch The Trailer For Yvonne Orji’s HBO Comedy Special ‘Momma, I Made It!’

Just because Issa and Molly are beefin’ on Insecure doesn’t mean Yvonne Orji isn’t still our best friend in our head.

And now, we’ll get a double dose of the comedian and actress on HBO with a new comedy special, Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!, premiering on Saturday, June 6th on the network.

Momma, I Made It! was written, performed, and executive produced by the 36-year-old Insecure star, whose other credits include A Black Lady Sketch Show, the upcoming film Vacation Friends, and podcast Jesus & Jollof, co-hosted with Luvvie Ajayi.

The less than two-minute trailer features personal footage shot of Orji’s trip “home” to Nigeria earlier this year and a live stand-up performance at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C.

Watch the trailer below: