Netflix is the gift that keeps on giving.
In addition to new titles dropping in August, such as Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay’s debut comedy special called 3 In The Morning, the streaming platform just collectively snatched our wigs with their announcement that some of our favorite Black sitcoms will be available for streaming in the coming months.
Get ready to walk down memory lane with titles we grew up with and can’t wait to rewatch and binge. Quarantine just got a little bit easier to deal with.
Check out the titles coming in August that you absolutely must stream on Netflix when they drop.
01
Moesha - August 1
Our inner Black girls are currently squealing with excitement. It’s been two decades since we were introduced to Moesha Mitchell and her South Los Angeles crew: Kim, Niecy and Hakeem (and how could we forget Frank, Dee and Miles). Thankfully we’ll finally be able to relive the glory days of watching the Mitchell gang — and all of Moesha’s antics - when it launches on the streaming platform in August.
02
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning - August 3
Following her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup Part 1, Emmy Award-nominated Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay is back with her first hour-long Netflix original comedy special, 3 In The Morning. Filmed at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia, Sam Jay delivers the witty, candid and raw brand of comedy that earned her recognition as a standout comic.
03
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event - August 10
Netflix is bringing your favorite shows together with their upcoming Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event. The streaming service's comedy series, Mr. Iglesias, Family Reunion, The Big Show Show and Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love will all intersect for a hilarious mashup featuring familiar faces and surprise cameos.
04
Scary Movie 5 - August 12
Ever since the first one was released in 2000, the Scary Movie films have spoofed some of our favorite (or perhaps least favorite) scary movies and pop culture, in general. The final installment of the series will drop this month so you can enjoy some laughs from the film's brainchild, Marlon Wayans (who also stars in the film).
05
The Game S1-3 - August 15
The Game is making another comeback — this time, on Netflix. If you watch the game in the early days, then you know Seasons 1-3 were the glory days at the CW (before heading to BET). The show centers around a team of pro football players and their wives and girlfriends — including the show’s central characters who we couldn’t help but adore (Melanie and Derwin).