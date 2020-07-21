Allow us to introduce you to Sam Jay.

The hilarious queer comedian, who’s earned her stripes writing for Saturday Night Live (even earning an Emmy Award nod) is out with her first-ever hourlong comedy special, 3 In The Morning. And ESSENCE has your first look at the trailer.

Filmed pre-corona in Atlanta’s The Masquerade, Jay keeps it all the way real when it comes to living authentically in a world steeped in masculinity that just can never mind its business.

In the trailer, the Atlanta native turns a simple story of being at the airport with her girlfriend into a hilarious play-by-play. (I won’t even try to retell here. Let Jay tell you herself.)

The comedian announced that she was getting her own Netflix comedy special last week on Instagram with a throwback photo.

“Aw damn this little mother f–ker cute and she grew up to have a Netflix special,” Jay wrote in the caption. “Wow 3 in the Morning drops August 4th hoooooeeeeesssss!!! Awww damn.”

Jay, who was raised in Boston, returned to the northern city to pursue comedy in 2011, according to the Boston Globe. Since then, she’s shared comedy stages with Hannibal Buress, written for Eddie Murphy on SNL and made her late night TV debut on Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel. In 2018, the same year she dropped her own comedy album, Donna’s Daughter, she was also featured in Netflix’s special, The Comedy Lineup Part 1, alongside Michelle Buteau.

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning hits Netflix on August 4.