iHeartPodcasts Premieres ‘Native Land Pod,’ Hosted By Angela Rye, Tiffany D. Cross And Andrew Gillum

Today, iHeartPodcasts announced the launch of Native Land Pod hosted by Angela Rye, Tiffany D. Cross, and Andrew Gillum. The new series will explore weekly news during the country’s road to the polls this year.

“Launching Native Land Pod before one of the most consequential elections in our lifetime is our mandate,” said Rye. “Being able to co-host along with friends who have become family to talk about political and social issues from our perspective is an honor.”

Each week, the three co-hosts will provide sharp political insights for listeners nationwide. In the premiere episode, they’ll discuss the beginning of an important election year, challenges in the current American climate and some personal experiences from their time in the cable news industry.

“The cable news industry has stubbornly refused to speak to the rising majority of America. That’s where we come in,” said Cross. “I’m thrilled to join my co-hosts in informative discussions that speak authentically to listeners from Capitol Hill to corner offices, from cyphers on the block to the Sunday brunch crowd. We are your relatable political group chat where news is digestible and speaks directly to you.”

Native Land Pod will be the flagship show in an all-new political podcast network set to launch later this year. The network will provide a platform for diverse voices and perspectives throughout the 2024 U.S. presidential election cycle. The show is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and will be available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.

“I’m excited to join Angela and Tiffany for some much-needed tough talk about our politics, our people and our collective work to reshape the way political conversations are had that ultimately inspires listeners to do the work that leads to our greater freedom and political liberation,” said Gillum. “Listeners can expect to be invited into our conversations and finally find a home where their lived experiences are reflected and where their ideas are validated. Welcome home.”

New episodes of Native Land Pod will be released weekly each Thursday beginning January 11. You can hear the official audio trailer here.