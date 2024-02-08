WATCH: Angela Bassett Delivers Powerful Narration For National Geographic’s ‘QUEENS’

Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Image

National Geographic debuted the captivating new trailer for the upcoming docuseries QUEENS, guided by powerful narration from award-winning actress Angela Bassett.

In the trailer, viewers will be introduced to six iconic worlds ruled by the fierce and formidable matriarchs of the animal world, setting the stage for a series that transcends everything that people currently know about natural history programming. Each episode showcases matriarchs, from the peace-loving bonobos of the Congo basin to the ruthless jewel bees of Costa Rica to the powerful elephants of the Savanna. Through watching their struggles, successes and heartbreaks, we see the importance of intergenerational love and protection, the fierce lengths a mother will go to to have her children succeed, how the thirst for power can rip families apart, and how even in the face of tragedy, a mother must selflessly persevere.

Almost five years in the making, QUEENS utilizes groundbreaking technology to reveal surprising insights into how females in the natural world rise to power, often relying on cooperation and wisdom over brute strength to succeed. The final episode of the series celebrates the women who have gone to the ends of the Earth and dedicated their lives to documenting and protecting animal queens.

Produced by Wildstar Films for National Geographic, QUEENS is executive produced by Vanessa Berlowitz, with Chloe Sarosh serving as showrunner and writer. Sophie Darlington and Justine Evans are the series’ directors of photography. For National Geographic, Pamela Caragol is executive producer, and Janet Han Vissering is senior vice president of Development and Production.

QUEENS premieres March 4 on National Geographic and will stream on Disney+ and Hulu the next day.

Take a look at the breathtaking trailer below.