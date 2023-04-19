Natasha Rothwell Set To Return For ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

The White Lotus fans rejoice! Everyone’s favorite spa manager from season one of the hit dark comedic drama anthology series, Belinda Lindsey – portrayed expertly by Natasha Rothwell – will reportedly return in the show’s first season.

Die-hards will recall Rothwell’s character’s story arc from season one, as a wellness spa manager at the Hawaiian branch of the luxurious White Lotus resort, who ends up strung along with a business investment proposition by one of its more eccentric wealthy guests.

Originally slated as a one-off limited series, the show returned for a second season in late 2022, running a throughline from its first season with fan-beloved character Tanya McQuoid, played by Jennifer Coolidge. With her character no longer a factor in the storyline, Rothwell will now carry the throughline from season one to season 3.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 07: Natasha Rothwell attends the Los Angeles premiere of the new HBO Limited Series “The White Lotus” at Bel-Air Bay Club on July 07, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Variety reports that Season 3 of the examination of power dynamics between the haves and the have-nots will take place in Thailand, and according to commentary from its creator Mike White, will present “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.” This falls in line well with Rothwell’s character’s background in wellness practices, though it is currently unclear if Belinda will appear in the series as a spa worker/employee of the White Lotus, or as a guest this season.

Rothwell’s performance in season one notably earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 2022 Emmy Awards.