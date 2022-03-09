Black Women In Hollywood To Know: Producers

Just a few short years ago, the entertainment industry was stifling creatives of color. Now, Black women in powerful positions—from directors’ chairs to C-suites—are presenting fresh narratives and taking their rightful place in the field. As Hollywood catches up to our expertise, we’re showing the world who we really are.

Meet the producers who are setting the standard today.

01 Nkechi Okoro Carroll All American: Homecoming Known for: Receiving an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series for the All American episode “Hussle & Motivate.” 02 Leigh Davenport Run the World Known for: Creating the Starz series and writing the Netflix film The Perfect Find. 03 Sheila Ducksworth President, CBS/NAACP production partnership Known For: Overseeing development of diverse stories. 04 Janice Duncan A Love Song for Latasha Known for: Creating firm Derivative Works Inc. to tell stories centering Black life. 05 Adanne Ebo Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul Known For: Creating one of Sundance’s must-see films with twin sister Adamma. 06 Gabrielle Glore Sylvie’s Love Known for: Serving as Festival Director for Urbanworld Film Festival. 07 Regina Y. Hicks The Upshaws Known for: Creating a comedy series for Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company. 08 Janet Jackson JANET Known For: Telling her story in a two-part A&E documentary. 09 Queen Latifah The Equalizer Known for: Executive producing and starring in the reboot of the 1980s crime drama. 10 Talleah Bridges McMahon My Name is Pauli Murray, Through Our Eyes Known for: Award-winning documentaries on major TV networks. 11 Tracy Oliver Harlem, First Wives Club Known for: Being the first Black woman screenwriter whose film grossed more than $100 million. 12 Nina Parker Nightly Pop Known for: Being an Emmy-nominated talk-show host. 13 Issa Rae Insecure, Rap Sh*t Known for: Signing a five-year deal with WarnerMedia following the success of her Emmy-winning HBO series Insecure. 14 Natasha Rothwell Insecure, The White Lotus Known for: Inking a multiyear deal with ABC Signature to develop new TV projects via her Big Hattie Productions. 15 Lena Waithe Twenties, The Chi Known for: Being the first Black woman to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. When she’s not writing or producing TV and films (Queen & Slim), Waithe can be seen in front of the camera acting. 16 Shayla Cowan Chief of Staff, Will Packer Media Known For: Co-executive producing the 2022 Academy Awards. 17 Kerry Washington Founder, Simpson Street Known For: Executive Producing the upcoming Hulu legal drama Reasonable Doubt.