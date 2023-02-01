Missy Elliott Is The First Female Hip-Hop Artist To Receive A Nomination To The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Missy Elliott has yet another major career milestone under her belt, just in time to kick off Black History Month.

The 5x Grammy Award-winner has just been named as a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – the first-ever female Hip-Hop artist to earn such a distinction. To top it all off, she received the nomination within her very first year of eligibility for the honor.

“This is an incredible honor. I’m so humbled and grateful to be counted amongst all the incredible honorees,” the rap superstar said in a statement. “I’ve spent my career making the kind of music I love and it means so much to know that I have touched others as well.”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Missy Elliott performs onstage during the 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola performs onstage during the at Louisiana Superdome on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“But to hear that I am the first female hip hop artist to EVER be nominated into the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame?!? Wow!! This one hits extra different as I hope it opens doors for other female emcees to be recognized!”

“Throughout her career, Missy has broken barriers and blazed a trail for women in music,” said Elliott’s manager of over 25 years, Mona Scott Young in a statement. “This nomination is the latest in a long list of ‘firsts’ that solidify her place as one of the most significant artists in music history and a pioneer of female Hip Hop. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop than voting Missy Elliott into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: Missy Elliott, ring and nail detail, visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Voting is now open for the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Fans can vote daily for Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott now through April 28 online daily at vote.rockhall.com or in person at the Rock Hall in Cleveland.

“I have cried my eyes out,” Elliott told her 5 million followers on Instagram in a post about her milestone nomination. “I am so HUMBLY GRATEFUL for this nomination with also 14 other amazing artists. So grateful to all of you and my fans who’ve been through this journey with me I thank you also for helping me get here. YOU ROCK!”