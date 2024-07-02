A Seat At “The Table” Was A No-Barriers Experience

Under the starlit skies of Toluca Lake, culinary arts and music unfolded at “The Table,” an exclusive experiential dining event hosted by Mercedes-Benz and Alicia Keys. Held at Verse, a premier venue known for its dining and audio experiences, the event celebrated the rising stars and established talents whose creative visions shape the future.

Keys has had a remarkable year thus far, with her stage play Hell’s Kitchen making its way to Broadway (and leading in nominations at the Tony Awards), as well as expanding her organization She Is The Music, a collective created to empower women creatives and creating a more equitable ecosystem for women to thrive in. “I am so proud of the work we do with She Is The Music. Our mission is simple – to increase the number of women in music and transform the gender landscape of the industry. Ayoni is a great example of the impact of this organization, and it has been such a wonderful experience to watch her grow as an artist,” says the 16-time Grammy winner. “My advice to young artists like her is to find what makes you special and unique and really lean into that. Be a complete individual. When there’s no one like you it’s so special!! I also can’t stress the importance of mentorship enough, which is one of the key themes of the new ‘The Table’ series with Mercedes-Benz. Having someone who can give you advice and help provide a different perspective is invaluable.”

The evening began with an extraordinary journey in a Mercedes-Benz vehicle equipped with Dolby Atmos technology. I was treated to an immersive in-car listening experience, setting the tone for an unforgettable night. The ride offered a preview of the high-fidelity audio environment that awaited me at Verse, thanks to the guidance of a knowledgeable driver who highlighted the seamless integration of cutting-edge technology with luxury. “From the vehicle to the restaurant, the Dolby Atmos listening experience offers a new way for artists to not only create music but for listeners to experience music, which helps forge a deeper connection between artists and those that love them the most,” Keys said.

Upon arrival, attendees were welcomed by Manny Marroquin, the 18-time Grammy-winning mixer and owner of Verse LA and Larrabee Studios. Marroquin, a pivotal figure in the music industry, led a captivating tour of the legendary Larrabee Studios.Michael Jackson, The Rolling Stones, Christina Aguilera, and Elton John. Marroquin shared anecdotes from the studio’s illustrious history and drew parallels between the in-studio and in-vehicle listening experiences. It’s here where I learned that the studio was also equipped with Dolby Atmos speakers to enhance the experience of not only listening, but creating music.

Atmosphere

As the tour concluded, guests were ushered into Verse LA’s dining area, where Executive Chef Oscar Torres awaited with a meticulously curated four-course meal. Torres, whose cuisine draws deeply from his Hispanic roots, presented what he calls “Angeleno cuisine.” I’d be remiss to not mention the hi-tech and innovation that came with the dinner – guests were seated at a table with digital function that helped to tell the story throughout the evening.

Each dish was crafted to resonate with the evening’s theme of sensory immersion, enhanced by the venue’s 52-speaker system that provided a fully immersive dining atmosphere. Throughout the meal, Chef Torres shared his inspiration and discussed the harmonious relationship between sound and taste. He shared stories of going to the market as a child with his grandfather and as an adult, traveling and immersing himself completely in foreign dishes, which have both helped to bolster his approach to cuisine, to create what he dubbed “no barriers.”

The night culminated in a stunning performance by Ayoni, a rising star mentored by Keys through the She Is The Music organization. The Barbados-born songstress’ set featured a blend of songs, captivating the audience with her soul stirring voice. A growing powerhouse talent, her performance was intentional, and spoke to the transient lifestyle she had growing up traveling globally both with family and solo, experiences that have helped her grow from breakups to hardships, with songs “San Francisco,” “2,” “Bitter In Love,” and “Santa Monica.”

She Is The Music Ayoni performs on stage during the Seat At “The Table” Event.

Before the end of the night, Keys’ remarks centered on the essence of collaboration and innovation. She spoke passionately about the significance of bringing different voices to the table, fostering an environment where creativity can thrive. “I’m super excited to be here tonight. This merges the beauty of music, which of course, is all of our heartbeats with the culinary experience which is so spectacular,” Keys said to the crowd, which included other talented acts including Andra Day, Diarra Kilpatrick, and Emilio and Yadi Rivera.

She went on to say that she is proud of the partnership with Mercedes-Benz and over th last four years the pair have cultivated a support system for artists on the rise. “Together we share the belief that creativity can come from anywhere, and that driving innovation takes collaboration and diversity in ideas and perspectives. I think what Manny Marroquin and Chef Oscar Torres have done with Verse LA, truly brings to life the purpose of this event highlighting how different creative expressions, from food to music and technology, can seamlessly come together to cater to all of the senses at once for a beautiful, immersive experience,” Keys tells ESSENCE.

By merging the worlds of culinary arts and music, Mercedes-Benz and Alicia Keys created a space where creativity flourished, leaving attendees inspired. This unique celebration not only highlighted the talents of those involved but also set a new standard, proving that when diverse ideas come together, the result is nothing short of extraordinary.