Meghan Markle Narrates New Disney+ Nature Documentary ‘Elephant’

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle will narrate a new documentary from Disneynature set to debut on Disney+ next month.

Elephant will follow an African elephant named Shani and her son Jomo as their herd makes an incredible journey across the Kalahari Desert. Led by the herd’s matriarch Gaia, the elephants face predators, dwindling resources, and nightmarish heat as they search for paradise.

Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund will also work in support of Elephants Without Borders, an organization in Botswana that helps to reduce human-animal conflicts and creates strategies to protect Botswana’s elephant community.

The documentary will premiere on Disney+ on April 3.

It was reported earlier this year that Markle had signed a voiceover deal with Disney prior to her and husband Prince Harry’s decision to step away from royal duties. It’s unclear if there are more projects between Disney and Markle in the works.