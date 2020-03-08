MSNBC Guest Says Meghan Markle Is ‘Five Clicks Up From Trailer Trash’

A guest on MSNBC sparked controversy after making racist, classist remarks about Meghan Markle during a segment about the British royal family.
Speaking with anchor Lindsey Reiser, journalist Victoria Mather referred to Markle as “five clicks up from trailer trash” because the Duchess of Sussex had tried to “disrespect” Queen Elizabeth II.
“I think what has really, really upset the British public is that Meghan Markle, who many people consider as only, you know, five clicks up from trailer trash, has actually tried to disrespect the queen,” Mather said. “And the queen is the most respected person, most respected woman, in the world.”
The clip of the interview quickly went viral, with many viewers taking to social media to call out Mather for her comments.
During the interview, Mather also called Markle a “Hollywood celebrity” who didn’t want to be a member of the royal family because she would have to play “second-best” to Kate Middleton.
Mather, whose social media profiles previously stated that she worked as a travel editor for Vanity Fair, has yet to issue a statement about the comments.
BuzzFeed News reached out to Vanity Fair‘s parent company Condé Nast, who shared that Mather has not been with the company since 2018.