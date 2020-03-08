MSNBC Guest Says Meghan Markle Is ‘Five Clicks Up From Trailer Trash’

Photo by SIMON DAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A guest on MSNBC sparked controversy after making racist, classist remarks about Meghan Markle during a segment about the British royal family.

Speaking with anchor Lindsey Reiser, journalist Victoria Mather referred to Markle as “five clicks up from trailer trash” because the Duchess of Sussex had tried to “disrespect” Queen Elizabeth II.

“I think what has really, really upset the British public is that Meghan Markle, who many people consider as only, you know, five clicks up from trailer trash, has actually tried to disrespect the queen,” Mather said. “And the queen is the most respected person, most respected woman, in the world.”

The clip of the interview quickly went viral, with many viewers taking to social media to call out Mather for her comments.

WHUT?! Megan Markle is “ five steps up from Trailor trash“? This guest should never be brought on again. #EVER https://t.co/wFPwJSDSPg — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) March 7, 2020

I don't follow news on the Royals but wow, that woman they brought on to talk about Meghan Markel and Prince Harry was mad disrespectful towards Meghan Markle. I can't believe the shit she was saying: "trailer trash", "didn't like being 2nd to Kate Middleton". WTF?!? #MSNBC pic.twitter.com/nMsgbLLABv — モノリシック (@monolithic87) March 7, 2020

The racist comment @mather_victoria made today on @MSNBC about #MeghanMarkle is the kind of stuff that has driven her away from the Royal Family. Hey @radhikajones @VanityFair, I’m s a subscriber. You can’t be silent about this pathetic woman and her awful commentary. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) March 7, 2020

During the interview, Mather also called Markle a “Hollywood celebrity” who didn’t want to be a member of the royal family because she would have to play “second-best” to Kate Middleton.

Mather, whose social media profiles previously stated that she worked as a travel editor for Vanity Fair, has yet to issue a statement about the comments.

BuzzFeed News reached out to Vanity Fair‘s parent company Condé Nast, who shared that Mather has not been with the company since 2018.