Megan Thee Stallion’s Documentary ‘In Her Words’ To Be Released On Prime Video

Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Megan Thee Stallion is set to captivate fans with the release of her upcoming feature-length documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words. The film, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, TIME Studios, and Roc Nation, will debut on Prime Video on October 31, offering an intimate look at the life of the three-time Grammy winner.

Directed by Nneka Onuorah, In Her Words provides unprecedented access to Megan’s world, chronicling her rise from Houston native to global superstar. Fans will gain insight into her personal journey as she navigates fame, grief, and success, revealing her most vulnerable moments. “Her raw and beautiful spirit really shines through in the film,” said Onuorah, describing Megan as a powerful advocate for women and their right to be heard.

Hotties my documentary is out Oct 31st💜 I’m nervous and excited for yall to see it butttt it’s finally here 🥹 pic.twitter.com/wWOm53vCdR — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2024

The project has been in development since May 2022, and now audiences will have the opportunity to see Megan Pete, the woman behind the persona, in a new light. Executive producers such as TIME Studios’ Loren Hammonds and Roc Nation’s Desiree Perez have emphasized the significance of this moment in Megan’s career, noting her impact on the music industry and beyond.

This release adds to an already remarkable year for Megan Thee Stallion, who recently earned her third Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single with “Hiss” and took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards as both host and performer. In addition to the documentary, Megan will perform at her sold-out Hottieween concert in Chicago, with proceeds benefiting her Pete and Thomas Foundation. As her influence continues to expand, fans will soon get to experience the woman behind the fame through this powerful documentary.