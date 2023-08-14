Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Haters During Performance At 2023 Outside Lands Festival

Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken out for the first time publicly since the sentencing of Tory Lanez.

During her performance at the Outside Lands Music Festival on August 13, the Houston native addressed her detractors, saying “F—k all my haters. None of the s—t you was doing or saying broke me.”

Amidst the loud cheers, Megan also told the crowd, “none of that s—t y’all was doing or saying to the hotties broke them. I want all the hotties to put they muthaf—kin’ middle finger up, right now.”

Megan’s statement comes less than a week after Lanez, 31, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of three felonies stemming from shooting Megan in both of her feet in 2020.

Lanez, addressed his sentencing in an Instagram post this past Thursday, stating he was “wrongfully convicted” in the case.

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me,” Lanez wrote. “Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will. This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved. That’s it.”

“I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do,” the Canadian artist continued. “This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

The incident happened after a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s Los Angeles home. Megan, her former assistant Kelsey Harris, and Lanez got into an argument in their vehicle, which spilled out onto the sidewalk, leading to shots being fired in Megan’s direction. Following the incident, the “Savage” rapper was hospitalized and underwent surgery.

Lanez was eventually found guilty after a nine-day trial in December at the Los Angeles Superior Court, where he was convicted of “assaulting Megan with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.”