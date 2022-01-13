Meet The Cast Of ‘Ready To Love’ Season 5

The OWN dating series that has made audiences believe in romance again is returning for a fifth season. And just as one group of D.C. hopefuls’ love journey is coming to an end, another set of men and women living in the DMV will see if they are indeed ready to love.

Ready to Love, the unscripted show executive produced by Will Packer, will return to the Oprah Winfrey Network Friday, January 28th at 8 pm EST/ 7 pm PST. This season, an emphasis will be placed on quality versus quantity with only 14 singles from Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C. participating in the show instead of the usual 20. Still, the shifting power dynamics will remain each week as host Tommy Miles challenges the cast members to step outside of their comfort zones to establish meaningful connections — and cut any dead weight along the way.

Scroll below to get a sneak peek of next season’s cast and tune in to part 1 of the season 4 reunion of Ready to Love on OWN at 8 pm EST/ 7 pm PST Friday, January 14.