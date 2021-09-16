Meet The Cast Of ‘Ready To Love’ Season 4
By Brande Victorian ·

OWN’s popular dating series Ready to Love is returning for a fourth season this fall. After setting up singles in Houston and Atlanta, the show is headed to Washington, DC, where 20 single Black men and women will try their hand at finding the one as the world watches from their couches at home.

The new season will debut Friday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT with two back-to-back one-hour episodes, and the first-look trailer shows the big night is definitely one you won’t want to miss. Ahead of the debut, we’ve rounded up the men and women starring in this new season so you can place your bets on who’s really ready to love and whose love connections might fizzle out sooner rather than later. Scroll through to meet the full cast after you’ve checked out the trailer below.

01
Phil, 37, Marketing Consultant
02
Courtney, 30, Business Consultant
03
Tyrone, 44, Cyber security professional
04
Alilah, 37, Hair Salon Owner
05
Lamont, 44, Cyber Security
06
Sabrina, 45, Fashion Designer
07
Frank, 35, Cocktail Brand Owner
08
Kheri, 37, Real Estate & Interior Décor
09
Nai’im, 40, Program Manager
10
Mumen, 36, Background Singer/Stylist
11
Walter, 46, Entrepreneur
12
Tisia, 33, Tech Startup Founder
13
Danta, 38, Deputy Superintendent
14
Shiloh, 33, Technical Program Analyst
15
Cornelius, 39, Electrical Engineer
16
Zadia, 35, Personal Trainer
17
Corey, 40, Fitness trainer
18
Libba, 44, Professor of Marketing
19
Carrington, 33, Nightlife Marketing CEO
20
Kamil, 42, Teacher

