Meet The Cast Of ‘Ready To Love’ Season 4

OWN’s popular dating series Ready to Love is returning for a fourth season this fall. After setting up singles in Houston and Atlanta, the show is headed to Washington, DC, where 20 single Black men and women will try their hand at finding the one as the world watches from their couches at home.

The new season will debut Friday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT with two back-to-back one-hour episodes, and the first-look trailer shows the big night is definitely one you won’t want to miss. Ahead of the debut, we’ve rounded up the men and women starring in this new season so you can place your bets on who’s really ready to love and whose love connections might fizzle out sooner rather than later. Scroll through to meet the full cast after you’ve checked out the trailer below.



01 Phil, 37, Marketing Consultant 02 Courtney, 30, Business Consultant 03 Tyrone, 44, Cyber security professional 04 Alilah, 37, Hair Salon Owner 05 Lamont, 44, Cyber Security 06 Sabrina, 45, Fashion Designer 07 Frank, 35, Cocktail Brand Owner 08 Kheri, 37, Real Estate & Interior Décor 09 Nai’im, 40, Program Manager 10 Mumen, 36, Background Singer/Stylist 11 Walter, 46, Entrepreneur 12 Tisia, 33, Tech Startup Founder 13 Danta, 38, Deputy Superintendent 14 Shiloh, 33, Technical Program Analyst 15 Cornelius, 39, Electrical Engineer 16 Zadia, 35, Personal Trainer 17 Corey, 40, Fitness trainer 18 Libba, 44, Professor of Marketing 19 Carrington, 33, Nightlife Marketing CEO 20 Kamil, 42, Teacher