Meet The Cast Of ‘Ready To Love’ Season 4

OWN’s popular dating series Ready to Love is returning for a fourth season this fall. After setting up singles in Houston and Atlanta, the show is headed to Washington, DC, where 20 single Black men and women will try their hand at finding the one as the world watches from their couches at home.
The new season will debut Friday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT with two back-to-back one-hour episodes, and the first-look trailer shows the big night is definitely one you won’t want to miss. Ahead of the debut, we’ve rounded up the men and women starring in this new season so you can place your bets on who’s really ready to love and whose love connections might fizzle out sooner rather than later. Scroll through to meet the full cast after you’ve checked out the trailer below.