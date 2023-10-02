Mariah Carey Announces ‘Merry Christmas One And All’ Concert Tour

Today, the iconic Mariah Carey went to social media to announce her Merry Christmas One and All tour, which is set to begin right before the holiday season.

The singer’s 13-date tour kicks off in Highland, CA on November 15, and will make stops in Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Detroit and more before concluding at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on December 17.

“Yes, the actual defrosting has begun!” Carey wrote in the caption of her announcement post on Twitter (X).

Carey, who has one of the most successful Christmas songs of all-time, always flourishes during winter. In 2014, she had a six-night residency at New York City’s Beacon Theatre; reviving the residency for two years before expanding it into a world tour. In 2021, she released Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special on Apple TV+, and also filmed the CBS special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! in 2022.

Tickets for Merry Christmas One and All will be available for presale beginning on October 4 at 10am, with general sale starting October 6.