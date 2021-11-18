Watch: The Trailer For ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’ Is Here

Today, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and producer Mariah Carey and Apple TV+ revealed the trailer to the upcoming holiday special Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, set to debut worldwide on Friday, December 3 on Apple TV+.

The holiday spectacular will feature the first and only performance of Carey’s new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas/” Assisted by Grammy-nominated musician Khalid and the iconic Kirk Franklin, they provide holiday joy and family fun to millions of viewers on Apple TV+. In addition to this highly anticipated performance, Carey will also sing a new rendition of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” from her 1994 album Merry Christmas.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues comes after the success of last year’s Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special. Her 2020 holiday special was directed by Hamish Hamilton and Roman Coppola, and included star-studded performances from Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, and Snoop Dogg, among others.

The holiday event will also feature an exclusive interview between Carey and Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, along with her 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, as they discuss some of their favorite holiday experiences. Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues will highlight the impact of her previous special, as well as celebrate her holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues is executive produced by Carey, alongside Tim Case, Charleen Manca, and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand. It is directed by Joseph Kahn—a highly-respected director of music videos and films ("Without Me," "Bad Blood," Torque)—who will also serve as executive producer on this year's special.