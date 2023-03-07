Malcolm D. Lee Extends Universal Deal After Success Of ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’

Malcolm D. Lee has placed down roots with Universal Television.

After the grand success of his limited series capping off the decades-long The Best Man saga, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, on Universal’s NBS-affiliated Peacock streaming service, Lee has extended his first-look deal at the studio.

“The team at UTV has been incredibly supportive as I’ve been navigating my way through the television landscape,” Lee said of the extended partnership in a statement. “Continuing our flourishing partnership made sense on so many levels.”

“I’m gratified to know Blackmaled will keep building our robust slate at a place I can call home.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: (L-R) Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard, Malcolm D. Lee, Taye Diggs and Harold Perrineau attend Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” premiere event at Hollywood Athletic Club on December 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Lee signed his original first-look deal with Universal Television in 2018, and the film studio has overseen the production of several of Lee’s major Hollywood hits, including neo-comedy classic Girls Trip, Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish comedy Night School, and both of the beloved Best Man films.

Lee’s latest streaming production, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, was Peacock’s biggest premiere to date and the first-ever program from its lineup to break into the top 10 of Nielsen ratings. His next directorial project will be the recently confirmed highly anticipated comedy sequel Girls’ Trip 2, starring Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah, and Tiffany Haddish.

Under the deal’s parameters, Lee and his production imprint, Blackmaled, will oversee the development and production of original scripted programming across multiple Universal platforms.